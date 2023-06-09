Karisma Kapoor looks utterly gorgeous in a vibrant pink shirt dress

Karisma Kapoor has often ruled our hearts with her impeccable fashion sensibilities. Whether she is taking our breath away in stunning saris or pulling off a contemporary modern look, she never fails to get us talking. The actress has again introduced an amazing look and we can’t keep calm. This time, Karisma’s outfit screams vibrance and joy from a distance.

In her latest post, the actress can be seen rocking a mind-blowing hot pink shirt dress from the fashion brand Love Birds. The collared ensemble featured pleated details and baggy long sleeves. The stylish wear looked perfect for a day out on a hot summer afternoon. Karisma matched it with contrasting cool white sneakers. She accessorised her look with earrings and rings. For makeup, Karisma opted for subtle makeup including smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. Her hair was tied in a low ponytail with a few strands left open.

Karisma Kapoor in a vibrant pink dress

Let’s agree, Karisma Kapoor has a mind-blowing summer collection. Previously, she shared another set of pictures acing a surreal look perfect for the ongoing season. Karisma was spotted wearing a colourful co-ord set by The Loom. Her outfit was elegant and showed a nice blend of pink and red hues. She opted for a long knee-length shirt with three-quarter balloon sleeves and a v-neckline. The actress paired it with straight-fit pants that consisted of pleated hems.

To round off her chic look, Karisma added pink flats. For accessories? She picked a wristwatch and a bunch of chunky colourful bracelets as accessories. She preferred keeping it natural as far as the makeup was concerned. With some touch to her eyes and tinted lips, Karisma looked fantastic. Her hair was left open as she kept basking in the natural sunlight.

Karisma Kapoor rocking a colour-block outfit

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be seen in Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film will also star Kunal Kemmu and Tisca Chopra.