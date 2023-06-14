Trend alert: Fashion designer and stylists in Bengaluru believe that men are opting to wear loud clothes, here's why

Bengaluru social media is filled with posts about Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidapa's sangeet ceremony, held recently. In every social media app's infinite scroll, you will find glimpses of the star-studded event in abundance. Among the many 'headlines' the event made includes Abishek's attire. He donned a silver-grey sherwani with a metallic silver print in the final event celebrating his and Bidapa's wedding union.

City-based fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla, who designed the coveted sherwani, says, "It was done in metallic silver print on a grey-knit fabric, which was the base. It was then matched with silver grey velvet pants and maroon crushed velvet shoes with a silver foil print on it."

Khosla believes that this particular attire is part of a trend in men's fashions especially with jackets, bandhgalas and sherwanis. "Basically, jackets get extended into bandhgalas, which get extended intosherwanis. So, you can change the silhouette around but we are playing around with the same mediums. Of late, a lot of dressy jackets are having a lot of embroideries. This trend originally started with sherwanis and bandhgalas, but now it has trickled down to single-breasted jackets. Presently we are doing a lot of work with embroidered and embellished jackets. even jackets that have denim with wool or even leather," he shares, adding that men are now more privy to wear clothes that are loud. Khosla mentions men are now also opting to wear more loose-fitted attires.

Agreeing with him is fashion designer Bassam Osman, who says, "Men are now definitely wearing more loose-fitted clothes. You will notice men wearing very oversized T-shirts as well. But yes, they are now preferring broader lapels and a little more old-school fits. Men have even started wearing trousers with cleats now."

Anusha Ramesh, a stylist working in the city, has noticed both of these trends and believes all men can try them in some particular ways. "There has been a trend of men wearing loud clothes right now. A few effortless ways to style these garments would be to bring balance, like wearing a loud-coloured jacket that can be paired with neutral colours like white or black. You can also go the other way and match your loud top with a matching yet loud bottom, but you should accessorise minimally and wear subtle jewellery Coming to loose-fitted clothes, one of the most attractive things about an oversized jacket is its comfort and how effortlessly stylish they are. These clothes generally just hang off your body frame without constricting movement," she says.

Priyansh Vijayvargiya, a working professional in the city, styles himself according to both these trends."I have been wearing over-sized clothes for a while, especially T-shirts. I have noticed them getting more popular as you find a lot more fashionable options online now. And when I wear formal or semi-formal clothes, I usually opt for more vibrant attires or ones with more colour and flare, especially if they are Indian clothes," he concludes.