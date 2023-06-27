Sonakshi Sinha’s nail care brand Soezi makes global debut in Africa with first stop at Seychelles

Soezi, the brainchild of the Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha and the uber-talented entrepreneur Srishti Raai, is making major waves in the beauty scene with its incredible lineup of nail enhancements.

It's the ultimate eye candy for all the fashionistas who want to rock flawless and polished nails in a mind-blowing range of vibrant colours. The brand’s press-on nails are not only a feast for the eyes but also super affordable, making it a total steal deal for style-savvy individuals.

Now, the brand has spread its wings globally, making its grand debut in Africa, with Seychelles as its inaugural stop. Renowned for its thriving market in the realm of press-on nails, Seychelles set the perfect stage for Soezi to unveil its awe-inspiring collection to a global audience.

Sonakshi Sinha, co-founder, Soezis shares on its international presence, "We are thrilled to introduce Soezi to the African market and beyond. Our goal is to offer individuals the opportunity to effortlessly elevate their style and express their unique personalities through stunning nail art. With Soezi, beauty becomes a way of self-expression and an attitude you carry with you. We are humbled to be exploring International markets, and Seychelles has been the right place to start.”

The brand offers Soezi application kit that includes 24 nail tips in universal sizes for a perfect fit, nail glue for secure application, adhesive tabs for alternative application options, nail filer to keep them in shape, glue remover, and buffer for achieving a smooth and polished finish and wood cuticle sticks for precise nail care. One can wear the nails for one to two weeks, depending on their condition.

High-fashion maven

Previously, the brand has dropped its 6 collections showcasing its fashion-forward nail aesthetics Its Sleigh It Off range offers party-perfect press-on nails with shimmering details while the Show Off edit is for those who dare to be bold.

The Animania collection draws inspiration from the enchanting world of animation and its whimsy while Glamboyance adds a touch of glitz with sparkling enhancements. Finally, their Hey Sister collection is for those who desire minimalism and understated elegance.

