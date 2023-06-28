Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in men's fashion campaign, gets called 'symbol of human empowerment'

No one slays as well as Rihanna when it comes to maternity fashion. The Barbadian singer is particularly known and revered for sporting ensembles that show off her baby bump. This time, she has gone one step further to be vocal about it.

Adding to her list of bold stances, the singer recently took to Instagram to share her second campaign shot for Louis Vuitton Men's. In one of the campaign photos shared, we see her flaunting her baby bump in an unbuttoned jacket, holding several bags and a coffee cup while she is marching through the streets of NYC with confidence. One of these was revealed on a billboard in Paris.

The man behind the project is musician Pharrell Williams, who took over from the late Virgil Abloh as the creative director of menswear and exhibited his first collection recently. In a press release, Pharrell described Rihanna as "a symbol of human empowerment."

About his debut collection, he was quoted saying, "The Speedy was always a men’s canvas bag until they made a smaller version for Audrey Hepburn in 1965. I wanted to take something I felt would be unisex and just make a great bag for humans. It is an everyday icon conceived for every walk of life."

For the uninitiated, Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the couple welcomed their first-born son RZA Athelston Mayers.

