Jared Leto, Doja Cat’s Met Gala 2023 looks inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet Choupette

Controversial yet iconic – this was Karl Lagerfeld’s brand and you cannot expect a night dedicated to him without any outlandish, over-the-top looks. Doing justice to this spirit, we have Jared Leto who arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City dressed as Choupette, Karl’s beloved fluffy cat.

Jared wore a flurry costume with a rather eery replica of Choupette’s head. This is just one of the many times the actor has picked a bizarre outfit for the Met Gala. Don’t you remember his 2019 look where he carried a wax replica of his own head?

Other than the Suicide Squad actor, Doja Cat also dressed as Choupette and she even opted for prosthetics to look more like the fashion world’s beloved pet.

As for her outfit, she picked a custom Oscar de la Renta sequined gown that featured a cat-eared hood. This look of hers has managed to overshadow her ensemble from the Spring 2023 Schiaparelli show where she covered herself in 30,000 crystals.

Jared Leto

Doja Cat

While Jared and Doja paid tribute to Choupette with their interpretations of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the late designer’s pet could not attend the event.

A post shared via Choupette's official Instagram handle read, "A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cosy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

