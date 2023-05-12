BIRKENSTOCK Celebrates Timeless Classics With Their Limited Edition Anniversary Collection

A crowd favourite, to say the least, Birkenstock has undoubtedly retained its position in the market for footwear featuring a comfortable cork footbed. Originally designed to compete with flat soles and contour one’s foot, the German brand has now become a fashion statement for those with capsule closets. You could, quite literally, slip on a Birkenstock with an everyday outfit or even a work look and it will compliment your attire in one way or the other.

Apart from the comfort, its versatility and now vibrant shades are also its selling point. Thus, to celebrate the spirit of Birkenstock which has long trusted some of its oldest models, the brand has launched a limited capsule collection.

The latest offering brings to life the unique elements of design, style, and comfort found in three of the brand’s most successful styles - Madrid, Arizona, and Gizeh. The models have been successful for 60, 50, and 40 years respectively and their USP is the same - the original footbed which recreates the experience of a natural footprint in the sand and therefore simulates walking on a soft surface. This signature design philosophy has been passed down from one generation Birkenstock family to the other.

With the capsule collection, the iconic Madrid, Arizona and Gizeh will be available in selective stores and online in a total of eight colours and each will be available in limited numbers based on their year of birth. For instance, Madrid, born in 1963 will only have 1,963 pairs. In the same way, there will be 1,973 of the Arizona models and the Gizeh batch will be capped at 1,983 pairs.

1963

Madrid, Mother of all Footbed Sandals

Madrid was the first silhouette crafted by the brand and the simple yet versatile design has stood the test of time for the last six decades. The model boasts a loyal fan base. Crafted from skin-friendly microfiber, the sandal’s design remains unchanged and manages to appeal to those with a minimalistic sense of style.

1973

Cult Classic Arizona

One of the brands’ most popular and best-selling silhouettes, the sandals were worn primarily by musicians in Woodstock and Silicon Valley. This cult offering made its way to the NYC runway fashion in 1993 and the rest, as one can say, is history.

1983

Gizeh, Blending Fashion & Foot Health

Crafted in 1983, Gizeh is one of the first thong sandals and it took Karl Birkenstock three years to develop it. The sandal was part of the first collection of Birkenstock where colours such as silver and gold were added. This instantly became a stylish pick.

The anniversary collection is available exclusively at Birkenstock.in & BIRKENSTOCK at the DLF Promenade, Delhi from May 11th, 2023.Website: www.birkenstock.in