Fit for Royalty

Looking to add a royal touch to your interiors? Jodha homes’ newly launched Emporio collection will be just the right pick for your home. Their intricate and time-consuming inlay furniture with bone and mother-of-pearls are extravagant pieces, which are made to order with exquisite craftmanship.

They are a modern take on an ancient design embedded with eye-catching floral and geomatic patterns.

“Like a beloved family recipe passed down through generations, the art of bone inlay is passed down from the hands of one skilled artisan to another for centuries. We wanted to keep this exquisite art alive through this venture,” says Rizwin Rashid, the brain behind the startup.

Read Also: Redesign your home's decor to your preference with Chumbak’s new collection, ‘Kyari’

Jodha's new collection is a harmonious blend of traditional Indian artistry and international influences. Each piece showcases intricate inlay work on a variety of materials, creating a seamless fusion of beauty and functionality.

“Inlay work has cultural significance. It is an ancient talent indigenous to India.What makes them a work of art is that no two pieces are the same. The artisan painstakingly cut the fragments, shaping them into intricate and artistic shapes, that adds to its uniqueness,” he says.

Inlay enty table

The collection features French chest of drawers, bar cabinets, bedside tables, coffee tables, entry tables, chairs, elegant dining tables, luxurious cabinets and even smaller items like coasters, trays and storage boxes.

“Our decision to embark on a venture focusing mainly on inlay furniture was driven by a combination of factors. Firstly, we recognized the immense potential of the Indian furniture market and secondly, we wanted to cater to the growing demand for premium, unique furniture pieces,” says Rizwin.

Each piece of furniture designed by Jodha homes is unique, as every artist adds their own artistic touch to the pieces. And they compliment a range of styles.

Read Also: Mastering mindful interiors

With the launch of their Emporio collection, Jodhais expanding into premium ranges inspired by international designs. “This will allow us to cater to a wider audience while maintaining our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and unique aesthetics,” he adds.

Starting at Rs 1500

Available on www.jodhahomes.com

