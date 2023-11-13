Celebs rock Diwali looks in Manish Malhotra creations

Diwali is one of those Indian festivals to deck up in one’s best. And celebs too, dress up in their ethnic best, and don’t miss a chance to pose with their friends and family, and share it on social media. Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra added a touch of glamour and elegance to this year's Diwali celebrations with his breathtaking statement creations. The festival of lights was truly illuminated by the presence of some of Indian cinema's brightest stars, who donned exquisite outfits from the Manish Malhotra brand, leaving an enduring mark on this festive season.

Alia Bhatt in a bespoke red Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a block dupatta

Attractive Alia

Alia Bhatt, a true fashion icon, effortlessly embodied the colour block trend in a bespoke red Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with a block dupatta. Alia has been frequently seen in colour block Manish Malhotra sarees for her recent blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and its promotions, creating a sensation online. This signature look has become synonymous with Alia and the designer brand. Exquisite chaandbalis from the Manish Malhotra jewellery collection complemented her outfit perfectly.

Sara in a Bhopali-style brocade kurta and churidar ensemble

paired with a signature tissue handloom dupatta

Stunning Sara

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali in a Bhopali-style brocade kurta and churidar ensemble, elegantly paired with a signature tissue handloom dupatta adorned with artisanal Zardosi border work. Her attire beautifully represented the fusion of the heritage of the Nawabs with a modern touch, showcasing intricate handwoven craftsmanship and a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary allure.

Janhvi in a fit and flare lehenga adorned with matte and glossy sequin textures, a gold sequinned blouse and a delicate beige tulle dupatta

Glam girl Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor looked luxuriously lush in Manish Malhotra's gilded creation, a fit and flare lehenga adorned with matte and glossy sequin textures, accompanied by a gold sequinned blouse and a delicate beige tulle dupatta. Her look was completed with season-cherished Russian emerald and diamond earrings from the Manish Malhotra high jewellery collection.

Sidharth in a black Dori embroidery ensemble and Kiara in a vintage Shaneel lehenga adorned with real gold and silver zari borders

Dazzling duo- Kiara and Sidharth

Kiara Advani mesmerised the festive season in a vintage Shaneel lehenga adorned with real gold and silver zari borders sourced from Manish Malhotra’s cherished archives. The look featured iridescent olive and bronze tones and multi-hued borders for the festive touch. Kiara paired the outfit with emerald and uncut jewellery from Manish Malhotra Jewellery collection. Sidharth Malhotra complemented her perfectly, looking resplendent in a black ensemble featuring intricate Dori embroidery. Together, they radiated a perfect blend of cultural richness and sartorial sophistication.

Manish Malhotra's creations continue to set the gold standard for festive fashion. With his jewellery collection, he adds the perfect finishing touch, elevating the elegance and charm of festive ensembles to new heights. His designs have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of fashion enthusiasts and Bollywood aficionados, making him a true icon in the world of fashion and glamour.