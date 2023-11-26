Radhika Madan elevates weekend chic in trendy co-ord set

Over the weekend, Radhika Madan, known for her impeccable style, treated her Instagram followers to a visual delight with a series of stunning pictures captioned ‘Sunny Side Yup!’ The actress, a fashion icon in her own right, showcased her weekend look in a chic co-ord set that is bound to capture hearts.

Radhika's outfit from The Iaso comes with a price tag of INR 17,099. The ensemble boasted a sleeveless corset top adorned with a vibrant and trendy print, paired flawlessly with matching cargo pants. The actress, known for her ability to turn heads effortlessly, chose to keep her accessories minimal, letting her stylish attire take centre stage. Studded earrings and nude heels perfectly complemented her overall appearance.

For her makeup, Radhika opted for a dewy look with pink eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheeks featuring a touch of blush, and light pink lipstick. Her lush locks were left loose, parted in the centre, adding a touch of glam to the overall look.

Just a day prior, Radhika had showcased her ‘Boss Babe’ avatar, donning an all-black ensemble that exuded sophistication. The outfit included a white shirt with a back tie, a fitted blazer, and a matching slit skirt, radiating confidence and oomph. The actress completed this stunning look with shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, dewy foundation, nude lipstick, slicked-back hair, studded earrings, and a pair of black pump heels.

Radhika’s fashion choices continue to inspire and set trends, making her Instagram a go-to destination for fashion enthusiasts. Whether it’s casual chic or boss babe elegance, Radhika effortlessly conquers the style game, leaving her followers eagerly awaiting her next fashion revelation.

