Shilpa Shetty dials up festive glam in gorgeous ethnic wear

Shilpa Shetty, a name synonymous with grace and charm, once again left an impression on our minds with her new avatar. She not only sets fashion goals with each of her outfits but also inspires the younger generation to embrace the timeless allure of traditional outfits with a delightful modern twist. We have often seen the actress acing contemporary ensembles with utmost charm. Whether she graces the stage or the red carpet, Shilpa radiates an aura of confidence and glamour that leaves us all spellbound.

Today, we saw her dressed in a traditional avatar. Yes, the actress opted for a sari. Shilpa looked stunning in a mustard-green sari featuring contrasting black and white stripes at the bottom. A similar detailing is also seen at the borders. The printed ensemble from the clothing brand Kritika Murarka was perfectly teamed with a black sleeveless blouse adorned with a golden floral print. The beauty used a pair of traditional dangler earrings and stacked antique bangles to amp up her avatar. For makeup, she went for kohl-rimmed eyes, dark brows and brown lips. Her hair was tied in a low ponytail with a few tendrils falling on her cheeks.

Also Read: Sushmita, Hema, Vidya, Shraddha light up the night at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party

Shilpa Shetty in a mustard-green sari (Image source: Instagram)

Here’s another time we saw Shilpa Shetty exuding desi vibes in a vibrant sari. She chose a stunning printed yellow sari featuring pink and green floral details for this look. Her look was a perfect amalgamation of beauty and grace. She wore the sari with a matching yellow blouse having a sleeveless pattern and white stripes. With minimal accessories and makeup, she pulled off the look elegantly.

Shilpa Shetty rocking a vibrant yellow sari (Image source: Instagram)

We have to accept that there’s hardly anyone who can beat Shilpa Shetty when it comes to fashion.