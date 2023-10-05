Vaani Kapoor keeps it super chic and vibrant in a monokini

Vaani Kapoor loves to experiment with her looks and it’s brilliant how she amazes us every single time. Be it something as Western as a bikini or as traditional as a sari, Vaani can wear them all effortlessly with absolute sass.

She often leaves our hearts racing with her marvellous style statements. So, what’s new now? Vaani’s refreshing look, of course! She is breaking the internet with her relentless charm and beauty. But what did she try this time?

The actress shared snapshots wearing a colourful monokini. It’s delightful to see how the actress has added a colour pop to our boring day. Vaani rocked a dual-toned monokini featuring shades of orange and green.

The ensemble showcased a sleeveless orange top and a bright neon green bottom attached with a ring at the waist. The beauty flaunted her curvaceous figure. With minimal makeup and a dash of nude glossy shade on her lips, she let her wet hair open.

Image source: Instagram

Didn't we tell you that Vaani Kapoor is a fierce fashionista? Some days ago, we saw her pulling off a bikini with a twist. Yes, hear us out! She picked a stunning green bikini that consisted of a top and matching green bikini bottoms.

What was a bit different this time was that she added a pair of denim jeans. To bring more drama to her already appealing look, the diva wore large gold bracelets. Let’s talk about her makeup now. Vaani went for a dewy base, glossy lips, flushed cheeks, and fluttery lashes. What added to the glamour quotient was her wet hair look.

Image source: Instagram

Hence proved, Vaani Kapoor can never disappoint us with her fashion sense.