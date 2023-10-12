Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: NoughtOne brings sporty streetwear collection   

NoughtOne took the runway by storm at the Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on day 1. Their unique showcase was held at the impressive Amphitheatre at Pragati Maidan. This season, their collection was all about channelling the adrenaline and speed of the NoughtOne Racing Team, celebrating the thrilling world of motorcycles and Moto GP.

Pieces by NoughtOne

The edit paid an ode to the spirit of brotherhood, sportsmanship, and trust that defines the motorsports community. NoughtOne brought the fervour of motorsports to the fashion scene with a high-speed streetwear vibe, featuring comfort-oriented silhouettes, biking gear-inspired details, and flashy Moto GP logos. The runway was a fast-paced spectacle, mirroring the excitement of the racing world.

Function and style

Designer Abhishek Paatni shared, “This season we bring out our best creative energy via a high-octane racing collection and collaborations that are based on mutual respect and support with creatives from a diverse pool of life.”

NoughtOne's showcase

The showcase had models dishing out functional streetwear pieces, usually flaunted by the bikers community. It caters to the bold fashion trendsetters who have a penchant for speed, both in their style and their way of life.

LFWXFDCI will be held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.

