Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Amita Gupta and Swatti Kapoor open the Sustainable Fashion Day  

The Amita Gupta Sustainable brand is celebrated for its profound love for nature and commitment to environmental care. Hence, it’s no wonder why the label’s presentation The Age of Urban Reforestation, at Lakmé Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, focussed on sustainable fashion. The showcase not only embraced the latest trends but also demonstrated a commitment to sustainable fashion by incorporating eco-conscious elements.

Earthy tones and organic textures graced the fluid silhouettes, leaving a lasting impression on the runway. With sustainability as the guiding principle, the label’s fabrics were sourced ethically, and weaving was meticulously planned to meet the design requirements. Wastage was reduced by repurposing fabric waste into buttons, pockets and practical bags. Additionally, warp waste yarns were ingeniously transformed into chic cords to adorn the pieces majorly crafted from organic khadi cotton.

Amita Gupta's show

Made from organic Khadi

Amita Gupta shared post the show, “We stand for sustainability and truly believe that sustainability is the thread that weaves the future of fashion. Our collection is a testament to the power of eco-conscious design. Each garment represents our commitment to a harmonious coexistence between style and the planet, where fashion is a force for positive change.”

From Amita Gupta's show

Along with her, designer Swatti Kapoor's Sahaara collection was also a masterclass in eco-conscious fashion. The new edit drew inspiration from the vast expanse of the African desert and its distinct bohemian charm during its presentation at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

The Sahaara edit paid an ode to the global nomad, taking cues from the desert rose, also known as adenium obesum, to create intricate wooden block motifs. The collection beautifully captured the grandeur and allure of the desert regions like Egypt, Sudan, Libya, Mali and Morocco.

Swatti Kapoor's presentation

Sustainability remained a focal point, ensuring that the choice of fabrics aligned with the designer's vision. Fine chanderi, ranging from 40 to 50 grams, combined with fine khadi mul, self-striped chanderi, and handwoven cotton/silk sourced from Bengal, created a vibrant tapestry of eleven hues.

These shades breathed life into the ensembles, forming a colourful medley. The collection's base lay in the intricate details, with clean pleating, block printing, and exquisite hand embroidery expertly balancing fabric manipulation and deft beaded handwork. The ensembles exuded a lively ambience, characterised by fluid feminine silhouettes, and were accessorised with sophistication.

Bohemian charm at Swatti Kapoor's show



Swatti Kapoor said, “Sahaara Spring Summer 2024 is an exhilarating fusion as the nomadic spirit intertwines with the revival of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI in New Delhi. The collection echoes the African desert's grandeur—bohemian, vibrant, and layered in motifs. Inspired by the desert rose, each wooden block print narrates a story. Across the Red Sea, we celebrate cultures from Egypt to Malia as fashion meets wanderlust."

LFWXFDCI is being held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.

