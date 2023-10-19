Payel De speaks to Indulge on her festive fashion choices 

Payel De gives us an insight into her festive and casual fashion choices

Actor Payel De is a well-known face in Bengali television and films. From starting her career with television serials like Durga and Behula where she played the lead, she was seen sharing screen space with Anirban Bhattacharya in Birsa Dasgupta’s Mukhosh. She was also seen decked up as Goddess Durga during special feature tele-films aired in 2015 and 2016 right before the Durga Pujas. Payel is also set to take the web space by storm as the much-awaited Indu 3 goes on floors next year. A traveler by passion, she along with her family and son Merak loves to explore places and new destinations.

While her on-screen characters demanded heavy costumes, make-up, and hair, Payel shares with Indulge her personal fashion style as Durga Puja 2023 arrives. In a free-flowing chat, she talks about how Durga Puja now, revolves around her son as she cherishes the mother-son relationship, her daily and festive fashion choices, Durga Puja shopping, and of course gives us a glimpse of her upcoming works.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What do the Durga Pujas mean to you?

Right now Durga Puja is all about my son. We are basically travelers and travel a lot. I go off to places with my son and other family members. This year we are going to Himachal Pradesh and will explore places like Dharamshala, Dharamkot, and a few others. Till date, he has seen all the Durga Pujas in the Himalayas whether it's Himachal Pradesh or Sikkim. Durga Puja for me is all about Merak and his happiness.

How excited are you about this year’s Durga Puja?

Since I am a mother now, my happiness and excitement revolve around my son, who is just four and a half years old now. Whenever I see him smiling or enjoying every moment of our travels, I enjoy it a lot.

Is your Puja shopping complete?

I’m finally done with my Puja shopping which was mostly online buys. Honestly, I did not get the time to go out, visit malls, and shop.

What did you buy for the Pujas?

This year I have a lot of jhumkas with me though I won’t be able to wear them. I have just kept it in my collection. I also have a lot of loose-fitted Kurtis.

Tell us about your Puja fashion choices.

I mostly believe in casual dressing. Many of us believe that on Asthami one has to wear a beautiful embroidery sari or jhumkas and garland. I am a simple person. If at all I’m in Kolkata and go out for pandal hopping, I wear my jeans, short kurti or t-shirt and put on my sneakers.

What are your daily fashion choices?

I love wearing jeans and Kurtis. At times when I feel like I won’t wear a jeans and kurti, I put on a T-shirt and a sari along with sneakers.

What kind of accessories do you prefer?

Anything silver

What kind of make-up and hairstyle do you like when it comes to Pujas or weddings?

I love wearing kajal and normally I wear nude colour lipstick. If I go out for pandal hopping and feel like putting on a sari, I choose a cotton sari, put on my kajal, lip balm, or lip gloss, and add on a small jhumka. I will make a bun or open my hair. Sometimes I use a clutch but mostly it’s open hair.

What are your occasion-wear wardrobe must-haves?

When it’s a family occasion or marriage, at that point in time I prefer to wear a sari. I also like kantha stitch. My in-laws are mostly from Kanpur and you don’t get kantha stitch there.

Any style tips for the readers?

Be yourself. You don’t have to show off. If you are comfortable with what you are wearing, people will love it. Stay simple.

Will we see you in the web space soon?

Yes. I will be shooting for Indu 3 in January.

What are your upcoming projects?

Right now I’m into television. But few works are in the pipeline. However, Indu 3 is happening for sure.

Pictures: Debarshi Sarkar | Make-up : Abhijith Chanda | Styling and art direction : Suchanda Banerjee | Outfits: Kurti - Aparajita, Sari and Blouse - Maya’s Boutique, Shyam Sutra, Chandrayee | Jewellery: Tahir, Piku, Suchanda Banerjee