Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Vani Vats debuts with a bridal wear edit fronted by Tamannaah Bhatia

The stardust of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI has just settled after a five-day extravaganza. Amid much brouhaha on fashion trends, debuting designers like Vani Vats showed the desires of modern-day brides with her new bridal edit Piroi, worn by showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia. It celebrates the beauty of companionship while upholding the strength of individuality in married life.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Post the show, Vani tells us that the edit is close to her heart as it symbolises the power, need and elegance of eternal bonds. “The inspiration for Piroi is rooted in celebrating the modern bride and her strong commitment to marriage. The collection draws from the symbolism of threading beads onto a single string, mirroring the intricate dynamics of relationships and the profound significance of marriage in our lives. The name Piroi itself signifies this unity and connection, reflecting the merging of various elements into one whole.”

From Piroi

The designer’s show featured cutting-edge styles like draped saris, lehengas and ’70s’ inspired kurta sets meshed with Piroi technique, typically seen in jewellery. This unique approach brought a fresh twist to the traditional ensembles.

Sari gown

Telling us about the making process, Vani shares, “We worked with exquisite fabrics such as georgette, silk organza, net, and crepe. Their harmonious blend mirrors the dynamics of a loving relationship. We’ve also observed that newage brides are moving away from traditional hues of reds, pinks, and magentas and moving towards pastel shades. So we have incorporated fern greens, deep beiges, ash pinks, powder blues, powder greys, mint greens and pinks.” Previously, the occasion wear label has been spotted on celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Karishma Tanna and others.



Rs. 95,000 upwards. Available online.

