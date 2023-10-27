Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI: Pawan Sachdeva shows how fashion knows no bounds

While colours stand for the zest for life, monochrome shades of black and white spotlight the unseen elements of life. Black portrays the depth and vastness of the universe, while white emanates an aura of simplicity and understated elegance. Delhi-based designer Pawan Sachdeva drew inspiration from the cosmic duet of these colours for his latest collection Infinity at the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI.

Kritika Kamra at the how

His showcase of 30 ensembles in both menswear and womenswear melded functionality, comfort, style, structure, and fluidity within a monochromatic palette of whites and blacks with hints of peach and green colour. Telling us about the theme post the show, Pawan shares, “I drew immense inspiration from the vast expanse of the universe, where every ending marks the inception of a beautiful new chapter. The idea that everything we observe is inherently infinite resonates deeply with me. That way, Infinity conveys the concept of boundless potential.”

Two toned colours

This infinite cycle of creation and closure was depicted with a largely two-toned colour scheme, “We used shades that reflect the cosmic and eternal aspects of infinity. Black symbolises the depths of space and the unknown, while the radiance of stardust of whites represents the shimmering stars in the night sky. The collection seamlessly weaves these shades together to create a cosmic masterpiece,” the designer adds.

Kritika, Pawan and Harbhajan

The show opened with the charismatic Harbhajan Singh dishing out an all-black outfit. He rocked a cropped zippered jacket, matching trousers, and a floor-grazing coat adorned with an infinity symbol print. The finale was graced by the gorgeous Kritika Kamra, who looked like a vision in an all-white three piece ensemble featuring a cropped top, relaxed parallel pants, and a trench coat with big lapels. Further, the menswear had various practical pieces, such as sporty zip-up vests, pullover hoodies, turtle necks, sweaters,panelled cropped jackets, and draped bomber jackets.

Harbhajan Singh

The women’s line offered relaxed choices like jumpsuits, bralettes, overshirts, tees, mesh shrugs, trousers, and sweatshirts, all elegantly presented in a timeless black and white palette. Telling us about the making, Pawan shares, “We have used leatherette, mesh, knitted fabric, and lycra-based fabrics, ensuring both style and comfort. From athleisureinspired designs to freeflowing garments, every piece is carefully crafted to complement the theme.”

Rs. 8,000 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada