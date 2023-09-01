Sunny Leone makes our day in a glamorous sequined black dress

Sunny Leone is a bonafide diva. She has never disappointed us with her impeccable style statements. It’s truly amazing how she makes every ensemble appear stylish and glamorous with her timeless beauty and unique aura. Well, we have to accept that the actress has done a great job again. You ask, why? She shared pictures in a super chic outfit and made us go weak in the knees.



This time around, playing muse to fashion designer house Tutus Kurniati and Puneet Kapoor, she picked a black sequined top having silver sequined lining. She teamed it with a short black skirt featuring silver sequin details close to the borders. Taking it all a notch higher, the actress also added a black blazer to look chic. What’s worth nothing here is that her makeup perfectly balanced out the look. She went all loud on the beauty front applying blue smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Sunny styled her straight tresses in a ponytail.

Also read this: Sunny Leone-starrer Kennedy to be showcased at South Asian film fest in Canada

Sunny Leone rocking an all-black look (Image source: Instagram)

We have often spotted Sunny showcasing her sassy side with a number of outfits. She made a ravishing style statement in a shimmery silver dress. The outfit from fashion designer Amritraj Bora came with silver sequin detailing all it. Those padded shoulders, full sleeves, a deep V-neckline, fitted bodice, a mini hemline looked absolutely fine.

Sunny Leone looking all glam in a mini dress (Image source: Instagram)

She accessorised her look with with a pair of silver statement hoop earrings and strappy silver heels. In terms of makeup, Sunny also added nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, highlighter and nude lipstick. She tied her hair in a bun leaving a few strands open, completing the look.