IndyaX Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna kickstart the festive season with Roshni collection

As the festive season unfolds, designers are on toes to imagine life in full colour. Amidst this, contemporary fashion takes on an innovative edge as label Indya joins forces with esteemed designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK) to bring their festive edit, Roshni. It showcases the quintessence of the celebratory season, igniting within hearts a kaleidoscope of hope, luminosity, and joy.

Expect breezy Indo-wester n ensembles, punctuated by shimmering gunmetal sequins that twinkle like stars, elegant cadence of metallic beads and the daring flourish of edgy fringes that will let you steal the show. The edit's chromatic opulence, specially comes alive through jewel-toned colours best suited for night-time occasions.

“We designed this collection to be a celebration of the love and light that is associated with Indian festivities. Since metallic foil work and sparkling surface ornamentations take centre stage in this collection, each piece is bound to light up every room,” begins Shivani Poddar, founder, Indya. In her perspective, the RGRK label stands as a vanguard of ultra-modern Indian fashion. Their design language, characterised by iconic architectural abstractions, harmoniously intertwines with Indya’s graceful and affordable silhouettes, culminating in this edit.

Telling us about the edit, Rohit shares, “Roshni’s concept inspired us to deviate from our usual philosophy of minimalism, geometric lines, patterns, linear structures, and contemporary art. We worked with vibrant and unconventional colours, incorporating a significant amount of gold and silver. Additionally, we integrated motifs reminiscent of interstellar sparkles and bursts of metallic colours.”

Imagine pre-draped saris, foil print saris, cape sleeve kurtas, peplum tops and more dipped in the hues of a bewitching midnight canvas, with blues, megawatt maroons, magentas, refreshing teals, silver and more. Telling us about occasion wear trends, Rahul shares, “People are currently engaging in artistic experimentation with Indian esthetics, resulting in unique and unconventional Indian silhouettes.

They are opting for contemporary elements that create a resort-like feel and are more wearable. While traditional silhouettes continue to remain popular, there is a growing trend of individuals exploring corset blouses.”

