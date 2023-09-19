Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Five ethnic outfits to dazzle in the festive season

September ushers in the grand beginning of the festive season Outfit with Ganesh Chaturthi. The air is electrified with vibrant celebrations, echoing prayers, harmonious chants, joyous get-togethers, and elaborate feasts lovingly prepared for the divine deity. However, the festive fervour doesn't stop at the rituals alone. On the fashion front, it's time to honour this auspicious occasion in style and grace. While the classic sari reigns supreme, showcasing its timeless elegance and traditional charm, we've gone the extra mile to curate a treasure trove of other options like kurtas and lehenga saris to ensure you're dressed to the nines.



Also read: Go on pandal hopping with Hyderabad’s must-visit Ganesha Chaturthi celebration spots



Ditch the symmetries

This asymmetrical kurta from label Vvani by Vani Vats comes in a unique rust shade and is paired with a hand-embroidered multi-colored pant set. The georgette kurta with inner lining in a silk blend adds to the lustrous appeal. The three-piece set will get you the spotlight for its unique melange of colours like rust, cranberry, olive green and rose gold embroidery work.

Rust Kurta by Vvani by Vani Vats



Elegance of organza

This timeless silk organza sari from the label Pink City By Sarika makes a head-turning look for its embellished embroidery patterns of birds and flowers. These are common motifs for Indian festive wear. The bursting yellow colour of the sari and the delicacy of the organza fabric emanate an unparalleled grace.

Organza Sari by Pink City By Sarika

Embroidered tales

If you want to dish out a contemporary sari look then this magenta saree with ruffled kalis by Mrunalini Rao is a great match. It features intricate resham and zardozi embroidery in multiple colors and trendy Leg-O-mutton elbow-length sleeves for a modern meets traditional look.

Sari lehenga by Mrunalini Rao

A pop of Polka

This stunning outfit from designer Neha Mehra shows a bright saffron colour adorned with dainty polka dots. Coupled with coordinating bottoms, this traditional outfit provides a blend of ease and refinement, rendering it a perfect choice for festive occasions and get-togethers with family and friends.



Polka dot kurta by Neha Mehra

Silk saga

This twill mulberry silk sari in emerald green by Warp and Weft stands out for its Meenakari buti and gold zari embroidery. It’s a timeless choice given its paisley motifs and festive colour. It can be styled in multiple ways and painted with a variety of blouses.