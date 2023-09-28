Karisma Kapoor looks all things gorgeous in a traditional avatar

Just take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s stylebook and you’ll understand why she is a bonafide diva. Be it her onscreen or offscreen presence, the actress is sure to make your heart skip a beat with her beautiful looks. Karisma is versatile in fashion; the best thing is that one can always rely on her for some amazing style cues. Take, for instance, her latest look.

With the festive time just around the corner, the actress seems to be on an ethnic spree. She recently dropped pictures wearing a gorgeous white kurta set. Her gorgeous kurta salwar set featured intricate black embroidery on the white backdrop.

Further improvising on her elegant look, the actress put on oxidized silver jhumkas and matching monochromatic bangles. Karisma went for well-contoured cheeks, dark brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and a dash of subtle brown shade on her lips. She also added a tiny bindi, bringing more finesse to her style statement. Karisma kept her middle-parted hair open.

Karisma Kapoor in a white salwar suit set (Image source: Instagram)

For Karisma Kapoor, fashion is very important! She keeps proving her love for all things stylish and chic with her various looks and appearances. Some days ago, the actress shared another set of snippets from Lucknow. She could be seen donning a wonderful benarasi saree from the shelves of the designer Anika Dogre.

Her pink benarasi traditional wear came with intricate embroidery work in gold threads. What completed her look was a matching pink sleeveless blouse. Karisma accessorised her avatar with dangler earrings and bangles. For makeup, she stayed loyal to contouring, defined brows, blushed cheeks and pink glossy lips. Her hair was neatly tied in a sleek bun.

Karisma Kapoor in a benarasi sari (Image source: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor, we are taking notes!