11 ways to embrace floral trend this season

Looking to add a playful touch to your wardrobe this spring/summer season? Here are our top picks to brighten up your look.
If you are someone who likes to channel the ‘less-is-more’ vibe, ivory linen printed Nargis Bomber Kurta and jogger pant set from PS Men by Payal Singhal that Zaheer Iqbal is wearing is just the right pick for you.
Priced at ₹24,500.
Available at AZA Fashions
No spring is complete without a blooming spray of fresh flowers. This season, they are realised in watercolour perfection by designer Anikate Satam for Pinkporcupines. The sunshine flowers swaying on the melody of crushing waves is our forever mood for the season.
Price on request.
Available online.
Whitemuds’ Artwork Collection that elevates the concept of self-expression in men's formal and semi-formal shoes has all the spring vibes.
Price on request.
Available online.
Twirl into summer with GAP! This summer collection bursts with sunshine-ready styles, perfect for any warm-weather adventure. Whether browsing a farmers market, chatting at a garden party, or just relishing the fresh air, we've got you covered. Find your perfect fit – choose from bold florals, breezy linens in vibrant hues, playful prints that add a pop of personality, or timeless classics for an effortlessly chic look.
Price starts at Rs 1,299.
If coordinated sets are what you’re crushing on, designer Diyarajvvir’s canary yellow floral print and embroidered tassel detailed blouse with sage green lotus print embroidered lehenga and tassel detailed dupatta deserve a spot in your closet.
Priced at Rs 97,500.
Pink floral halter crop top teamed with a coordinated lehenga by Label Anushree is the ideal dress to throw on when temperatures start to rise.
Price on request.
Shruti Sancheti’s bone crepe asymmetrical cut out dress with floral placement print is pretty enough to lift your spirits.
Priced at Rs 10,000.
Doux Amour’s delicate and romantic Coco Sling takes you to the Victorian era around the peony gardens filled with auras and aromas. It is a piece of art by itself made by intricately hand-embroidered individual beaded petals, hand-cut and woven together.
Priced at Rs 11,799.
Abstract engineered textile embellished mini paired with abstract trench coat from Sva by Sonam and Paras Modi is the perfect mid-week pick-me-up.
Priced at Rs 82,500.
Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of Nirmooha takes floral trend a notch higher with this printed mock neck body fitted dress with embroidery inspired by nature, with soft and vibrant tones, creating captivating arrangements. Textures are diverse, incorporating elements like dried flowers and Nirmooha's big leaf prints for added depth and visual interest.
Priced at Rs 20,200.
Label Vanshik’s dead green silk embroidery floral garden sherwani set for men will remind you that outside, spring has arrived.
Available at Aza Fashions.
Priced at Rs 90,000.