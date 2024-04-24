This new fabric is poised to revolutionise the world of sportswear and activewear

TechnoSport, known for innovative sportswear, has unveiled a new fabric technology — Cotflex. This revolutionary fabric, developed by TechoSport's research and development team, represents a significant leap forward in performance wear.

Cotflex fabric is the culmination of cutting-edge textile engineering, combining a unique blend of yarns to deliver unparalleled comfort, performance, and versatility.

Sunil Jhunjhunwala, co-founder, TechnoSport, explains, “The Technosport Cotflex technology originates from a unique combination of yarns, blending a mechanical stretch component yarn with a full double UV protection yarn. By intertwining these two yarns, we achieve a distinctive cotton-like feel and still achieve the desired performance effect."