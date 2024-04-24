This new fabric is poised to revolutionise the world of sportswear and activewear

TechnoSport, known for innovative sportswear, has unveiled a new fabric technology — Cotflex. This revolutionary fabric, developed by TechoSport's research and development team, represents a significant leap forward in performance wear.
Cotflex fabric is the culmination of cutting-edge textile engineering, combining a unique blend of yarns to deliver unparalleled comfort, performance, and versatility.
Sunil Jhunjhunwala, co-founder, TechnoSport, explains, “The Technosport Cotflex technology originates from a unique combination of yarns, blending a mechanical stretch component yarn with a full double UV protection yarn. By intertwining these two yarns, we achieve a distinctive cotton-like feel and still achieve the desired performance effect."
Unlike traditional fabrics, Cotflex boasts a cotton-like feel while retaining exceptional durability and performance features. Its standout characteristics include enhanced stretch, lightweight construction, moisture management, UV protection, and antimicrobial and anti-static properties.
Moreover, Cotflex fabric also boasts a unique memory function that allows it to recover quickly from creases and wrinkles, ensuring a crisp and fresh look with minimal effort.
With its unmatched combination of performance features, Cotflex fabric is poised to revolutionise the world of sportswear and activewear.