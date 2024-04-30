Must-have lingerie styles for your bridal trousseau

The wedding season has just begun and along with it the prep for the brides for last-minute shopping-spree is also on, battling the heatwaves. Here are a few must-have lingerie styles that you can get to carry all sorts of cuts and designs of blouses and dresses for your D-Day events.
Experience effortless elegance with a wire-free, 3/4th coverage lace bra like this from Wacoal. Designed for all-day comfort, the seamed cups provide shaping and support for a pretty look. The convertible straps allow for versatile styling, easily transforming into a racerback.
How to style: Perfect for your bachelorette or cocktail night. Style it under sheer or low-cut tops, off-shoulder dresses, or open-back outfits for a sophisticated look. The delicate lace adds a feminine touch. You can also choose to pair it with high-waisted bottoms or layer it with jackets.
INR 2,699. Available online.
A minimizer-wired bra can lend you much-needed comfort and support, especially if you have a heavier bust. Triumph's Minimizer Sheen Elegant Wired Bra, which is designed with luxurious soft sheen fabric and moulded cups for a shaping effect, comes in gorgeous moss green and neutral beige hues, which are must-have colour schemes in every bride's trousseau. It has a seamless design, adjustable straps, and a wide underband ensuring maximum comfort and full coverage.
How to style: The bra can be styled with heavy cholis so that it provides maximum support and accentuates the chest. You can also pair it with fitted gowns for your engagement or mehendi ceremonies.
INR 2,299. Available online.
Looking for the perfect foundation for your wedding day? Apparel Group brand La Vie en Rose's exquisite strapless and backless bras are designed specifically for the comfort and confidence of Indian brides. Whether you choose a traditional saree or a modern lehenga, these bras offer unparalleled support and a seamless, invisible fit under any outfit.
How to style: No matter what neckline or cut of blouses you plan to wear, these will be your besties, be it a classic saree or lehenga choli, or the contemporary mermaid gowns to off-shoulder LBDs for your after-parties or even for your honeymoon.
INR 4,999. Available online.
What can be better when you can get a lace back styling, plunge neckline and stylish front-open bra all together? A must-have for brides-to-be or newly-weds, Jockey Woman Soft Touch Plunge Neckline Lace Back Bra is a solution to all those “Rani” blouses, sheer blouses or cut-out blouses which add the right statement of style to your D-Day looks.
How to style: Pair it with cut-out back dresses, sheer tops, and tops with lace panels at the back, and is a perfect pair for those evening outfits.
Rs 1,299. Available online.