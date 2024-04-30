Must-have lingerie styles for your bridal trousseau

Experience effortless elegance with a wire-free, 3/4th coverage lace bra like this from Wacoal. Designed for all-day comfort, the seamed cups provide shaping and support for a pretty look. The convertible straps allow for versatile styling, easily transforming into a racerback.

How to style: Perfect for your bachelorette or cocktail night. Style it under sheer or low-cut tops, off-shoulder dresses, or open-back outfits for a sophisticated look. The delicate lace adds a feminine touch. You can also choose to pair it with high-waisted bottoms or layer it with jackets.

INR 2,699. Available online.