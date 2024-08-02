Celebrate your BFFs with these Friendship Day finds!

Friendship Day is almost here, the perfect time to celebrate the incredible people who bring laughter, support, and endless memories into our lives. But finding the perfect gift can be tricky. Fear not, friends! This curated list offers a range of beauty and fashion finds to pamper your besties and show them you care.
Max Factor Facefinity All Day Flawless 3 In 1 Vegan Foundation: This multi-tasking marvel combines primer, concealer, and foundation for a lightweight, flawless base that lasts up to 30 hours.
Priced at Rs 1,250. Available online.
Skinvest's Smoothie in-shower Body Conditioner: This innovative formula offers 24-hour hydration and helps combat acne. Perfect for the friend who loves hassle-free skincare.
Priced at Rs 1,100. Available online.
Fixderma Daily Skincare Regimen Kit: This comprehensive kit includes everything your friend needs for a healthy, hydrated glow, from cleanser to sun protection. Priced at Rs 2,090. Available online.
O&O Beauty The No Make Up Set: This minimalist edit features a complexion stick, blush, and lipstick for a natural, effortless look.
Priced at Rs 3,038. Available online.
Gush Beauty Play Paint: Infused with lip-loving ingredients, these playful paints offer vibrant color and a buttery smooth texture.
Priced at Rs 550. Available online.
Swiss Beauty CRAZE Seriously Slayer Makeup Kit: This all-in-one kit has everything for a flawless, day-to-night look, including eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and lip colour.
Priced at Rs 1,411. Available online.
The Derma Co’s Tran-Zelaic Pigmentation Corrector Serum: This multi-tasking serum targets pigmentation, acne, and uneven skin tone for a radiant complexion.
Priced at Rs 649. Available online.
Aqualogica’s Refresh+ Sun Kissed Vanilla Perfume Body Mist: This enticing body mist blends sweet, tropical, and fruity scents, leaving your friend smelling divine.
Priced at Rs 499. Available online.
moha’s Body Yogurt: This nourishing yogurt is packed with essential nutrients and hydration to protect against environmental damage and signs of aging.
Priced at Rs 495. Available online.
Indulgeo Essentials’s Bio Collagen Intense Glow Hydrating Overnight Sheet Mask: This luxurious mask helps with skin recovery, firming, and deep hydration.
Priced at Rs 950. Available online.
Spankers India Weed or Wine T-shirt: Embrace your inner rebel with Spankers' playful t-shirt designs.
Price starts at Rs 1,190. Available online.
Kate Spade New York Collection: From quirky bags to chic accessories, Kate Spade offers the perfect gift to match your friend's unique style.
Price on request. Available online.
ALDO: Footwear & Accessories: Show your appreciation with Aldo's diverse collection of footwear, handbags, and accessories.
Price on request. Available online.
Westside Studiowest Mauve Truffle Collagen Plumping Lipstick: This creamy lipstick offers both style and care, perfect for the friend who loves makeup that nourishes.
Priced at Rs 395. Available online.
Rimowa Essential Cabin: This reliable and lightweight suitcase is the perfect travel companion for your jet-setting bestie.
Price on request. Available online.
Shantnu & Nikhil Cricket Club Duffle Bag: A stylish and durable duffle bag, perfect for weekend getaways.
Priced at Rs 8,500. Available online.
Rebaari Jewels Pearl Design Zircon Pendant Set: A classic and elegant pendant set to celebrate your special bond.
Priced at Rs 1,200. Available online.
Chandon Rosé Sparkling Wine: Raise a toast to your friendship with this refreshing and elegant rosé.
Priced at Rs 2,500. Available online.
Ether Chocolate Coated Marshmallows: Indulge your friend's sweet tooth with these decadent marshmallows dipped in delicious chocolate.
Priced at Rs 850. Available online.
1868 by Tata Tea: Dawn Gift Box: This exquisite box features a collection of unique teas for an unforgettable tea-drinking experience. Sonnets by Tata Coffee Assorted Easy Pour Bags.
Price on request. Available online.
Glenmorangie introduces its latest masterpiece, the Calvados Cask Finish. This 12-year-old single malt is a harmonious blend of fruity notes, with baked apples, pears, and a touch of jasmine taking center stage. Masterfully crafted by Dr Bill Lumsden, this whisky is a testament to Glenmorangie's dedication to pushing flavor boundaries.
Priced at Rs 7,050. Availability: Mumbai
Ardbeg Spectacular takes you on a bold flavour adventure. Matured in exquisite port wine casks, this limited-edition whisky offers a complex interplay of sweet and smoky notes. Expect a symphony of flavours, including incense, pecans, salted caramel, and peppermint.
Priced at Rs 11,400. Availability: Mumbai Duty Free.
Elevate your everyday style with The Mae Bucket Bag from Nappa Dori. Crafted from premium genuine leather, this spacious and versatile bag effortlessly blends retro charm with modern functionality. Its casual silhouette, expertly lined with herringbone fabric, exudes sophistication. Enjoy the convenience of a small strap or opt for the detachable long sling. With a dedicated card case inside, your essentials stay organized. This timeless piece is your perfect on-the-go companion.
Dimensions: L:18cm, B:12cm, H:20.5cm
Features: Handcrafted genuine leather, herringbone lining, small strap, detachable long sling, card case.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your complexion with Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder. This luxurious formula delivers a buildable, long-lasting flush of color that effortlessly enhances your natural radiance. The lightweight, velvety texture blends seamlessly for a smooth, matte finish that lasts all day. With six stunning shades to choose from, you'll find the perfect complement to any look.
Priced at Rs 2,000. Available online.
Elevate your eye look with Etude House's Bling Bling Eyeshadow Stick. This creamy, metallic formula delivers vibrant colour with a single swipe. Its blendable texture allows for effortless application, whether you prefer a bold statement or a subtle wash of colour. Create endless eye looks, from daytime chic to dazzling night-out glam.
Do you and your bestie love sharing styles but have unique personalities? NeceSera's Mini Waffle Safari Suits are the answer! This adorable set features the same playful safari print in contrasting colors, allowing you to express your individual vibes while still rocking a coordinated look.
Price: INR 3,980