Taapsee Pannu stuns Paris with her unique sari styles at the 2024 Olympics

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been making waves in the fashion world with her stylish sari looks during her recent trip to Paris to support her husband, badminton coach Mathias Boe, at the 2024 Olympics. The actress has been showcasing her unique take on the traditional nine-yard wonder, inspiring fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Taapsee has shared several Instagram posts documenting her Parisian adventures, each featuring a different sari ensemble. Her most recent look was a printed sari paired with a white corset shirt, a bold combination that effortlessly blends tradition with modernity. For her birthday celebration, she opted for a quirky patterned sari with a denim shirt, proving that saris can be both stylish and playful.