Spoil your squad with glamorous gifts

G-SHOCK, the undisputed king of rugged timepieces, has dropped a fresh beat with its latest limited-edition Manga series. Inspired by the vibrant world of Japanese comic books, this collection infuses the iconic GA-2100 with a playful, pop-culture twist.

With its classic white and sky blue colourways, the Manga series boasts a unique design that seamlessly blends G-SHOCK's signature durability with the artistic flair of manga. From the dotted screen tone texture on the band and bezel to the speech bubble-shaped dial, every detail is a nod to the beloved art form.

This limited-edition timepiece isn't just a watch; it's a statement piece for anime enthusiasts and watch lovers alike. So, gear up, manga fans, and add a splash of pop culture to your wrist!

Price on request. Available online.