Spoil your squad with glamorous gifts

Friendship Day is the perfect excuse to shower your besties with love (and a little luxury!). This year, ditch the ordinary and surprise them with gifts that radiate elegance, opulence, and a touch of modern flair. Here's your Friendship Day gift guide for the squad who deserves the best:
Thinking sweet and stylish? Look no further than The Pastel Collection from Bateel! This eye-catching array of gifts boasts soft, calming colours accented with a shiny gold border. It epitomises contemporary elegance and is ideal for friends who appreciate the finer things.
Priced at Rs 1,740. Available online.
For the friend who loves to make a statement, the Crown Jewel Ring from Miss Jo is a regal choice. This dazzling piece features a radiant design that evokes royalty and charm. It's a perfect reminder of the special bond you share and the queen they are!
Price on request. Available online.
Does your friend have a red-carpet-worthy aura? This captivating Red One Shoulder High Low Dress by Mandira Wirk is just for them! The bold one-shoulder design and high-low hemline with a chic waist cutout exude confidence and elegance. It's the perfect gift for a friend who embraces their individuality in style.
Priced at Rs 38,000. Available online.
Show your friends you care for them inside and out with a high-quality Sun Cream SPF50 from Embryolisse. This thoughtful gift delivers high protection against harmful UV rays while keeping their skin moisturised and glowing. It's a perfect reminder to prioritise self-care and enjoy the sunshine worry-free!
Unleash your inner rebel with the True Diamond Bat Boy Stud. This isn't just jewelry; it's a statement. Featuring a striking 1-carat lab-grown diamond, this piece is for those who aren't afraid to stand out. It's edgy, it's elegant, and it's undeniably you. Perfect for that friend who's always pushing boundaries.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift your bestie the glow-up they deserve with Earthraga's Activated Charcoal Face Wash! This natural wonder deep cleanses pores, banishes impurities, and leaves skin feeling refreshed. It's the perfect addition to their skincare routine, helping them achieve a radiant complexion. Show your friends you care with this thoughtful and effective gift!
Price on request. Available online.
G-SHOCK, the undisputed king of rugged timepieces, has dropped a fresh beat with its latest limited-edition Manga series. Inspired by the vibrant world of Japanese comic books, this collection infuses the iconic GA-2100 with a playful, pop-culture twist.
With its classic white and sky blue colourways, the Manga series boasts a unique design that seamlessly blends G-SHOCK's signature durability with the artistic flair of manga. From the dotted screen tone texture on the band and bezel to the speech bubble-shaped dial, every detail is a nod to the beloved art form.
This limited-edition timepiece isn't just a watch; it's a statement piece for anime enthusiasts and watch lovers alike. So, gear up, manga fans, and add a splash of pop culture to your wrist!
Price on request. Available online.