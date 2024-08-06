Taneira celebrates National Handloom Day with a modern twist

In honour of this day, Taneira unveils a new Khadi collection that marries tradition with innovation. The collection features 40 exquisite pieces showcasing Khadi’s versatility and charm. Each garment is adorned with intricate Impression Printing, a classic technique where designs are engraved onto plates, inked, and pressed, creating textures that are both visually stunning and tactilely pleasing. Delicate leaf motifs and dynamic block prints intermingle, creating designs that are both timeless and contemporary. Highlighting this collection is the luxurious Bhagalpuri Tussar silk, celebrated for its sheen and the artistry from West Bengal.

The colour palette spans serene pastels to vibrant hues, reflecting Khadi’s adaptability and ethereal beauty. From the soothing beige to the lively greenish-yellow, each piece is a living canvas, featuring prints like the Copper Leaf impression, which gracefully combines nature's elegance with artistic precision, and the Passiflora Caerulea, a lively splash of colour embodying youthful exuberance. These garments are designed to be worn and cherished by those who appreciate their beauty and heritage.

Taneira’s design head, Anindita Sardar, shares, “Khadi today stands at the intersection of tradition and modernity. At Taneira, we are committed to preserving this heritage while giving it a contemporary edge. Our Khadi collection represents a meaningful step in keeping this iconic fabric relevant and desirable. With each piece, we weave a narrative of hope and individuality, honouring the artisans who bring this heritage to life. This year’s collection celebrates the rich beauty of nature through retro impressionist leaf prints, reflecting our commitment to blending the past with the future.”