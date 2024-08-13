29 perfect Raksha Bandhan gifts to celebrate sibling bonds in style

Discover how you can make this Raksha Bandhan unforgettable with these exquisite finds, designed to add a touch of glamour and joy to your sibling’s day
Raksha Bandhan is a time to celebrate the special bond between siblings with heartfelt gestures and thoughtful gifts. This year, elevate the festivities with a curated selection of luxurious and stylish presents that will make your brother or sister feel truly cherished. From elegant Coach bags that symbolize enduring love to skincare essentials that promote radiant beauty, we’ve rounded up 25 must-have gifts that blend sentiment with sophistication. Discover how you can make this Raksha Bandhan unforgettable with these exquisite finds, designed to add a touch of glamour and joy to your sibling’s day.

1. Coach’s iconic bags for an elegant Raksha Bandhan

Juno Bag - Canary
Juno Bag - Canary

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Coach’s exquisite collection, where timeless elegance meets sentiment. From the classic Quilted Tabby symbolizing enduring love to the versatile Emmy Saddle reflecting shared adventures, Coach offers the perfect bag to express your unique sibling bond. Choose from luxurious pebble leather or casual-cool quilted denim to add sophistication to your celebrations.

Price on request. Available online.

2. Forever Living products’ Aloe Body Wash for a refreshing glow

Forever Living Products’ Aloe Body Wash
Forever Living Products’ Aloe Body Wash

Pamper your sibling with Forever Living Products’ Aloe Body Wash. This sulfate-free formula features skin-conditioning aloe, essential vitamins, and a captivating blend of woods, amber, and herbs, leaving skin soft, refreshed, and beautifully scented.

Price on request. Available online.

3. Tatha’s exclusive gift range for festive elegance

Oudh Ittar
Oudh Ittar

Elevate the Raksha Bandhan festivities with Tatha’s luxurious gift range. Choose from their Oudh Ittar, capturing ancient mystique, or the Mitti Ittar, evoking memories of rain-kissed earth. These exquisite fragrances are perfect for a meaningful and aromatic celebration.

Priced at Rs 1,590. Available online.

4. KOLLAGE’s silver gifting ideas for a timeless touch

KOLLAGE’s silverware collection
KOLLAGE’s silverware collection

Gift your sister a piece of timeless elegance with KOLLAGE’s silverware collection. Their assortment includes charming silver-coated items such as mini Ganesh idols, pill boxes, and spiral tealights, making for unique and stylish Raksha Bandhan presents.

Price on request. Available online.

5. House of Shilpi Gupta’s trendy outfits for Rakhi

Shilpi Gupta
Shilpi Gupta

Make your sibling feel special with the House of Shilpi Gupta’s delightful outfits. Choose from a pink high-low shirt with sequin detailing or a blue sheer tiered dress adorned with floral motifs. These pieces combine comfort and elegance, perfect for Raksha Bandhan.

Price on request. Available online.

6. Punam Kalra’s luxe furniture for a festive upgrade

Bedazzled
Bedazzled ANKUSH MARIA

Transform your space with Punam Kalra’s radiant furniture piece in shimmering gold. This opulent design adds a touch of grandeur to any festive gathering, making it a stunning centerpiece for your Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Price on request. Available online.

7. Paksha by Tarinika’s elegant jewellery for Rakhi

Paksha by Tarinika (8).jpg
Paksha by Tarinika (8).jpg

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Paksha by Tarinika’s stunning jewelry collection. From delicate earrings to elegant necklaces, each piece is crafted to reflect the love and care inherent in sibling bonds. Also, explore their silver Rakhis for brothers.

Price on request. Available online.

8. FIX MY CURLS Hair Mists for a refined fragrance

FIX MY CURLS Hair Mists
FIX MY CURLS Hair Mists

Gift your sister a touch of elegance with FIX MY CURLS Hair Mists. Choose from Warm Vanilla, Floral Bouquet, or Floral Aqua to infuse her hair with a captivating fragrance that lingers all day.

Priced at Rs 1,500. Available online.

9. TYPE Beauty Inc. Eyelight Eyeshadow Stick for effortless glam

TYPE Beauty
TYPE Beauty

The TYPE Beauty Inc. Eyelight Eyeshadow Stick is a must-have for any beauty lover. With its easy application and highly pigmented formula, this stick provides a flawless eye look in one stroke—perfect for creating stunning eye makeup effortlessly.

Priced at Rs 1,500. Available online.

10. The Skin Diet Company’s Lip Barrier Oil for perfect lips

The Skin Diet Company’s Lip Barrier Oil
The Skin Diet Company’s Lip Barrier Oil

Enhance your sibling’s beauty routine with The Skin Diet Company’s Lip Barrier Oil. Infused with peptides and designed for versatility, this oil offers a glossy finish, hydration, and improved elasticity for plump, youthful lips.

Priced at Rs 1,100. Available online.

11. CodeSkin Hyaluronic 7+ for ultimate hydration

Code Skin Hyaluronic 7+ Serum.png
Code Skin Hyaluronic 7+ Serum.png

Treat your sibling to CodeSkin’s Hyaluronic 7+, a revolutionary serum offering complete hydration with seven types of hyaluronic acids. It brightens, moisturizes, and revitalizes skin, delivering a flawless glass skin effect.

Priced at Rs 1,250. Available online.

12. Verandah’s Ginger Lily Scarf Shirt for versatile style

Ginger Lily Scarf Shirt from Verandah
Ginger Lily Scarf Shirt from Verandah

The Ginger Lily Scarf Shirt from Verandah is a versatile fashion staple. Its relaxed, oversized fit and high-quality fabric make it perfect for both polished looks or casual outings.

Priced at Rs 11,500. Available online.

13. Paulmi and Harsh Blissful Floral Co-ord Set for chic elegance

Aza Fashion
Aza Fashion

Gift your sister the Blissful Floral Co-ord Set from Paulmi and Harsh. This vibrant orange crepe set with floral prints offers both comfort and style, making it perfect for any occasion.

Priced at Rs 13,800. At Aza Fashion

14. Floral Art’s Elegant Rakhi Gift Hamper

Floral Art’s elegant Rakhi Gift Hamper
Floral Art’s elegant Rakhi Gift Hamper

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Floral Art’s elegant Rakhi Gift Hamper. This hamper features a handcrafted Rakhi, matching lumba bracelets, and sweet treats, making it a beautiful blend of tradition and luxury.

Price on request. Available online.

15. Nat Habit’s Fresh Ksheer Lepa for radiant skin

Nat Habit’s Fresh Ksheer Lepa
Nat Habit’s Fresh Ksheer Lepa

Pamper your sibling with Nat Habit’s Fresh Ksheer Lepa, a chemical-free face pack made with raw milk and herbs. It rejuvenates sun-damaged skin, promoting a baby-soft feel and radiant glow.

Price on request. Available online.

16. AGE-LESS Night Therapy Skin Firming Night Cream for nightly radiance

AGE-LESS Night Therapy Skin Firming Night Cream
AGE-LESS Night Therapy Skin Firming Night Cream

Gift the AGE-LESS Night Therapy Skin Firming Night Cream for a luxurious skincare routine. This cream hydrates, firms, and rejuvenates skin overnight, offering a youthful glow by morning.

Priced at Rs 1,100. Available online.

17. Elephant Whisperer Rakhi Lumba Gift Hamper for a festive touch from Nestasia

Nestasia
Nestasia

Embrace Raksha Bandhan with the Elephant Whisperer Rakhi Lumba Gift Hamper from Nestasia. Featuring a Rakhi-Lumba set, an elephant showpiece, and premium dry fruits, this hamper is a perfect symbol of love and prosperity.

Priced at Rs 2,245. Available online.

18. Perfectly Average’s Raw Crystal Edit for dazzling jewellery

Perfectly Average
Perfectly Average

Add sparkle to Raksha Bandhan with Perfectly Average’s Raw Crystal Edit. Featuring 18K gold-plated jewelry with CZ stones and moonstones, each piece is a blend of elegance and sentiment.

Priced at Rs 1,470. Available online.

19. Akind’s Skincare Range for a pampering routine

akind
akind

Share the joy of glowing skin with Akind’s Build, Balance, and Protect range. This skincare set turns any routine into a mini spa day, offering moisturizers, SPF, and more for radiant skin.

Price on request. Available online.

20. Osé Studio’s Co-Ord Sets for effortless style

Ose
Ose

For the fashion-forward sister, Osé Studio’s co-ord sets offer chic and comfortable options. The Daise Dream and Indigo Pearl sets are perfect for every occasion, made from light, flowy cotton fabric.

Price on request. Available online.

21. Rivona’s Day and Night Perfume Gift Set for versatile fragrance

Rivona
Rivona

Gift Rivona’s Day and Night Perfume Gift Set, designed to complement any occasion. With natural perfumes for morning and evening, this set ensures your sibling always smells fabulous.

Priced at Rs 1,099. Available online

22. Whitemuds Comic Arctic Blue Wholecut Oxfords for sophisticated style

Whitemuds’ Comic Arctic Blue Wholecut Oxfords
Whitemuds’ Comic Arctic Blue Wholecut Oxfords

For a touch of elegance, choose Whitemuds’ Comic Arctic Blue Wholecut Oxfords. Crafted from flawless leather, these oxfords are perfect for formal or semi-formal events.

Priced at Rs 32,000. Available online.

23. MARS Cosmetics Rakhi Combo for a beauty boost

MARS Cosmetics’ Rakhi Combo
MARS Cosmetics’ Rakhi Combo

Surprise your sister with MARS Cosmetics’ Rakhi Combo. This set includes BB Cream, Popstar Liquid Lipstick, Lip Liner, Fabulash Mascara, and Twish Up Kajal for a complete beauty routine.

Priced at Rs 949. Available online.

24. Recode Studios Everyday Makeup Box for versatile beauty

Recode Studios Everyday Makeup Box
Recode Studios Everyday Makeup Box

The Recode Studios Everyday Makeup Box is a perfect gift for a beauty lover. Featuring kajal, eyeliner, primer, BB cream, and a 4-in-1 makeup stick, it’s a complete set for flawless looks.

Priced at Rs 999. Available online.

25. Insight Cosmetics Back to Basics Makeup Kit for classic beauty

Insights Cosmetis _Back_To_Basics_Makeup_Kit.jpeg
Insights Cosmetis _Back_To_Basics_Makeup_Kit.jpeg

For a sister who loves classic beauty, the Insight Cosmetics Back to Basics Kit includes blush, highlight, lip color, HD foundation, and concealer for a timeless look.

Price on request. Available online.

