Tick Tock! Find the ideal Rakhi gift now

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Indian festival, symbolises the unbreakable bond between siblings. This auspicious occasion is marked by sisters tying a protective rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, while brothers pledge their lifelong protection in return. To make this day even more special, exchanging gifts has become a delightful tradition.
When choosing a Raksha Bandhan gift, consider your sibling's interests and personality. If your sister is a fashion enthusiast, a stylish accessory like a necklace or a handbag might be appreciated. For the fitness freak, consider gifting gym equipment or a fitness tracker. And if your sibling has a sweet tooth, a box of assorted chocolates or a personalised cake would be a delightful surprise. Remember, the most important aspect of a gift is the thought and love behind it. We have curated an assortment of gift ideas for you (in case you still can’t decide upon a gift). Take a look...
Transform your sister’s everyday fashion with the versatile Charles & Keith Charlot Hobo Bag. Designed with ample space to accommodate all her essentials, this bag offers both practicality and style. Its elegant, contemporary design effortlessly complements any outfit, whether she’s dressing up for a special occasion or keeping it casual. This thoughtful gift not only celebrates your unique bond but also adds a touch of sophistication to her wardrobe, making it a perfect way to show your appreciation and love.
Price on request. Available online.
For the sneaker enthusiast sister who deserves nothing but the best, consider gifting her a pair of ECCO Women’s Zipflex Sneakers. These sneakers expertly blend style, comfort, and durability, making them an excellent choice for any occasion. Whether she's navigating a busy day or enjoying a casual outing, these sneakers provide the perfect combination of support and flair. This thoughtful gift is sure to enhance her footwear collection and offer her both functionality and fashion, reflecting your appreciation for her unique taste.
Price: INR 13,999. Available online.
For siblings who are passionate about fitness, TEGO offers a unique and customisable gift experience with their Build-Your-Own Fitness Box. This allows you to select from a diverse array of premium water bottles, stylish workout apparel, and essential fitness accessories to create a personalized gift tailored specifically to their needs. Whether they’re into high-intensity training or casual exercise, you can curate each box to reflect their individual fitness goals and personal style, ensuring a thoughtful and practical present that will enhance their workout routine and support their health journey.
Price on request. Available online.
Amaze your sister with a breathtaking dress from Mac Duggal that seems straight out of a fairy tale. Perfect for a sister who embraces a princess-like lifestyle, this exquisite balloon-sleeved floral dress will make a wonderful gift. Its enchanting design and elegant details are sure to complement her sophisticated taste and make her feel truly special. This dress not only captures her sense of style but also celebrates her unique charm and grace.
Price: INR 49,999. Available online.
For your fashion-forward sister, a white belted midi dress from Gap would be an exceptional gift. This elegant and versatile dress is perfect for enriching her ever-evolving wardrobe. Whether she’s attending a brunch date, enjoying a casual outing, or simply looking to elevate her everyday style, the dress offers endless styling possibilities to suit any occasion. Its classic design, combined with a modern touch, ensures that it will quickly become a cherished piece in her collection.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
Celebrate Rakhi with your amazing siblings by treating your beloved cats and dogs to a special hamper from Heads Up For Tails. Each thoughtfully curated hamper is filled with an assortment of delicious treats, stylish accessories, and a unique paw-shaped Rakhi to add a festive touch. This is the perfect way to make your furry companions feel cherished and included in the Rakhi festivities, ensuring that this occasion is extra special for your four-legged family members.
Price on request. Available online.
Victoria’s Secret offers the Assorted Lip Flavor Favorites Kit, a collection featuring a range of lip products that includes some of your sister’s personal favorites. This elegant assortment is perfect for commemorating the special bond between you, delivering a dose of luxury and sophistication. Each product in the kit is designed to add a touch of glamour to her routine, ensuring she feels valued and cherished. This thoughtful gift is not just a treat for her lips but also a celebration of your unique relationship.
Price: INR 4,299. Available online.
Elevate your self-care Sunday into a meaningful bonding ritual with your sibling by indulging in a relaxing Foxtale’s Overnight Glow Mask together. This shared experience will help both of you achieve brighter, more radiant skin, all while enjoying a soothing and pampering routine. It's a perfect way to enhance your skincare regimen and strengthen your connection through a calming and rejuvenating activity.
Price: INR 595. Available online.
Drawing inspiration from Raksha Bandhan, a festival dedicated to celebrating the sibling bond, Poetry by Love and Cheesecake has created a special range of flavors that embody the essence of India. This collection features the luxurious Kandi Pedha Cheesecake, the fragrant Kesar & Rose Kalakandh Cheesecake, and the delectable Gulab Jamun & Boondi Cheesecake. Additionally, the brand has launched a charming box filled with a variety of mini desserts that offer a modern twist on traditional Indian sweets.
Price on request. Available online.
This Rakshabandhan, celebrate the special bond with a delightful gift from 4700BC’s Gifting Range. Treat yourself and your siblings to a unique snacking experience that combines the crunch of popcorn with indulgent flavors like chocolate, caramel, nuts, cheese, and more. Enjoy joyful moments together with this delicious snack that perfectly balances sweet and salty, mirroring the harmony of your relationship. Whether you lean towards sweet treats or savory delights, this creative and thoughtful gift has something for everyone. Make your celebrations unforgettable with this gourmet popcorn selection, which is as unique and enjoyable as your loved ones. The gift options include: Gift box of three flavours: Hawaiian Barbeque, Nutty Tuxedo, Himalayan Salt Caramel. Gift box of four flavours: Hawaiian Barbeque, Nutty Tuxedo, Himalayan Salt Caramel, Mocha Walnut. Nutty Tuxedo Tin. Combo Gift Box with Himalayan Salt Caramel and Nutty Tuxedo. All options feature variants of Gourmet Popcorn Tin.
Price: INR 839. Available online.
RiteBite Max Protien has some come up with gift packs that are worth considering. Max Protein’s Daily Choco Berry Bar offers a delightful blend of berries and chocolate with a well-balanced nutrient profile. This bar is sugar-free and completely vegetarian. Additional flavors include Choco Almond, Choco Classic, Fruit and Nut, Salt and Caramel, Almond Apricot, Choco Slim, Choco Fudge, Peanut Butter, and Green Coffee Beans. The 7 Grain Breakfast Cookie is packed with protein, fiber, and calcium, and is free from maida, GMOs, and preservatives. Available flavors include Choco Almond, Cashew Delite, Choco Chips, Oats and Raisins, Nuts and Seeds, and Trail Mix. The Whey Protein Powder comes in two delicious variants: Irish Chocolate and Kulfi. The powder features a rich protein infusion, BCAA complex, zero added sugar, and digestive comfort. The Peri Masala Crackers are made with gluten-free super grains such as Sorghum (Jowar), Quinoa, Oats, and Ragi. They boast a low glycemic index, 35% less fat than regular potato chips, 25g of protein, 10g of fiber, and no white carbs. The inclusion of power pulses like Urad, Chickpeas, and Soy further enhances their protein content.
Price: INR 50 to INR 3,199. Available online.