50 fabulous Raksha Bandhan gifts to make your sibling’s day extra special

Hold on to your rakhis and prepare for a gifting extravaganza like no other! As Raksha Bandhan swoops in with its customary fanfare of sibling shenanigans, it’s time to pull out all the stops and make your gifts as unforgettable as the festival itself. Forget the usual sweets and socks—this year, we’re cranking up the volume with a list of 50 delightfully wacky and wildly wonderful presents. Whether your sibling is a fashionista, beauty buff, or a comfort connoisseur, we’ve got you covered with everything from dazzling designer bags to lip glosses that promise to dazzle. Buckle up and dive into this Rakhi gifting guide that’s anything but ordinary. Because this Raksha Bandhan, we’re turning up the fun and sprinkling a little magic into every present!

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Blush

Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Blush

Gift your sibling a touch of radiance with this hydrating blush. Infused with Niacinamide and Pomegranate Peel Extract, it delivers a soft-matte, blurred finish that's perfect for a natural glow. Available in five vibrant shades, it's ideal for all skin types.

Priced at Rs 3,800. Available online.

2. Whiskers India Rakhi Hampers

Celebrate with skincare or fragrance! The Sister’s Hamper includes Aloe Vera & Vitamin C Face Wash, Face Scrub, and Mud Pack, while the Brother’s Hamper features Ronin and Satan Deodorants, plus Blood Eau De Parfum.

Price on request. Available online.

3. Pirul Handicrafts

Pirul Handicrafts

Discover the charm of pinecone handicrafts with Rakhi, earrings, baskets, and more. Each piece blends sustainability with traditional craftsmanship.

Price on request. Available online.

4. Himalayan Blooms

Himalayan Blooms

Support women’s empowerment with handmade Rakhis, crochet toys, home décor, and more. Their products showcase local talent and make thoughtful gifts.

Price on request. Available online.

5. Rangriti Rakhi Collection

Raksha Bandhan Collection by Rangriti (1).jpg

Dress up your festive celebrations with Rangriti’s stunning ethnic and Indo-Western wear. The pink georgette sharara set with a printed dupatta is a standout choice.

Priced at Rs 5,299. Avaialble online.

6. Zero Tolerance by Prakhar Rao Royal Crimson Shirt

Royal Crimson ShirtHansraj Dochaniya

Make a bold fashion statement with this handwoven crimson shirt, crafted from a luxurious blend of cotton and silk.

Price on request. Available online.

7. Dillano Jewels

Dillano Jewels

Surprise your sibling with exquisite jewellery from Dillano. From diamond-studded bracelets to stunning earrings, each piece is a timeless treasure.

Price on request. Available online.

8. Dewdrops Instant Hydrating Serum

Pamper your sibling’s skin with this serum, enriched with plant-derived actives and Vitamin C. It promises hydration, smoothness, and a radiant glow.

Priced at Rs 3,200. Available online.

9. OZiva Advanced Hair Growth Serum

For luscious locks, this serum boosts hair density and health with pure plant actives and natural DHT blockers.

Priced at Rs 1,099. Avvailable online.

10. Läderach Rakhi Handle Gift Box

Make Rakhi special with this elegant gift box featuring chocolates, pralines, and a beautifully crafted scroll for your personal message.

Priced at Rs 6,300. Available online.

11. Fixderma Brightening Kit

Brighten up with this kit featuring an AHA exfoliator, Vitamin C serum, and eye cream to rejuvenate and perfect your skin for the festivities.

Priced at Rs 1,850. Available online.

12. Jeannot Ceuticals Triple Concentrate Peel

Elevate skincare routines with this peel that revitalizes and boosts collagen production for a fresh, youthful appearance.

Priced at Rs 1,820. Available online.

13. Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch

Gift long-lasting, intense lip color with this two-step liquid lipstick. Available in stylish hues, it’s perfect for creating a bold look.

Priced at Rs 1,190. Available online.

14. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm - New Flavours

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm- Blueberry (1).png

Delight your sibling with Laneige’s new flavors of this luxurious lip balm. It keeps lips hydrated and supple, making it a sweet and practical gift.

Priced at Rs 750. Available online.

15. Himalaya Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric Face Serum

Help your sister achieve a luminous glow with this turmeric-infused serum designed to fade dark spots and even skin tone.

Priced at Rs 499. Available online.

16. OPI Sparkling Nail Shades

Add a touch of sparkle with OPI’s range of vibrant nail lacquers. Perfect for festive nail art or a splash of color to celebrate.

Price on request. Available online.

17. FLURTH Lip Care Kit

Give the gift of personalized lip care with FLURTH’s AM & PM Lip Kits. Create a custom set with options like lip balm, lip oil, and lip masks.

Priced at Rs 1,450. Available online.

18. Savvy Lifestyle Sneakers

Campus Activewear

Elevate your sister’s style with these trendy chunky sneakers from Campus Activewear. Perfect for everyday wear and available in various colours.

Priced at Rs 3,499. Available online.

19. LABEL.M M-Plex Regime Collection

Treat your sibling to luxury haircare with this collection featuring bond repair technology for smooth, radiant hair. Customization available.

Priced at Rs 17,000. Available online.

20. Silk Splendor Ethnic Wear

Jaypore

Celebrate traditional craftsmanship with Jaypore’s exquisite silk and handloom pieces. Ideal for a sophisticated festive look.

Priced at Rs 8,990. Available online.

21. Van Heusen Glamorous Brown Beaded Dress

Make a stunning entrance with this beaded dress, perfect for elegant parties and special occasions.

Priced at Rs 2,654. Available online.

22. American Eagle Chic Brown Mini Dress

For a versatile office-to-casual dress, this chic mini dress offers effortless style and comfort.

Priced at Rs 1,849. Available online.

23. Reebok Women’s 2-Mile Tracksuit

For the fitness enthusiast, this tracksuit combines style and performance, ideal for workouts or casual outings.

Priced at Rs 4,999. Available online.

24. Kaya Derma Glow Body Lotion

Gift radiant, smooth skin with this body lotion featuring Glycolic Acid and Niacinamide for a youthful glow.

Priced at Rs 799. Available online.

25. Fabindia Colour-Coordinated Outfits

Celebrate Rakhi in style with Fabindia’s range of vibrant saris and kurtas. Perfect for twinning or complementing your sibling’s attire.

Price on request. Available online.

26. Adidas Ultraboost 5 Shoes

Upgrade your sibling’s running game with these eco-friendly, high-performance sneakers, crafted with recycled materials.

Priced at Rs 17,999. Available online.

27. Swarovski Birthstone Pendant

Add elegance with this aquamarine pendant, a timeless piece perfect for celebrating special occasions.

Priced at Rs 8,990 (set with earrings: Rs 17,980). Available online.

28. Givenchy Irresistible EDP Very Floral

For a fragrant touch of elegance, this new Givenchy perfume offers a bold, floral scent perfect for celebrating femininity and festivity.

Priced at Rs 10,000. Available online.

29. Doux Amour Designer Accessories

This Rakhi, level up your gifting game with Doux Amour's chic designer bags and shoes. These elegant pieces from this Indian label will make any sibling feel extra special and appreciated. Perfect for adding a touch of luxury to their collection!

Price on request. Available online.

30. Birkenstock Bliss

Celebrate Rakhi with the ultimate in comfort and style! Birkenstock's classic footwear is the perfect way to honor the unwavering support your sibling has always given. These shoes combine timeless style with unmatched comfort.

Priced at Rs 10,990. Available online.

31. ALDO’s Last-Minute Magic

Running out of time? ALDO’s got you covered with their playful Looney Tunes collection, a nostalgic nod to childhood memories. For something more refined, explore their Fall Winter 2024 line for a touch of glam that’s perfect for your sister.

Price on request. Available online.

32. Irasva Fine Jewellery’s Eternal Rakhi Curation

Shine bright this Raksha Bandhan with Irasva’s stunning selection of diamond studs, gold bracelets, and watch charms. Each piece is crafted to reflect the brilliance of your sibling bond.

Price on request. Available online.

33. Mary Cohr’s Divine Radiance Skincare Trio

Treat your sister to a luxurious skincare experience with Mary Cohr’s Divine Radiance Trio. This set promises to envelop her in pure indulgence and elegance.

Priced at Rs 10,300. Available online.

34. Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy’s ‘The After Glow’ Edit

Zoori’s latest collection features exquisite pieces in emerald, ruby, sapphire, and diamond. Each item, from necklaces to earrings, is a perfect blend of modern sophistication and timeless beauty. Available upon request at their South Extension store or online.

Price on request. Available online.

35. FA Home’s Cozy Cushion & Throw Sets

Add a splash of fun to your Rakhi celebrations with FA Home’s playful cushion and throw sets. These cozy additions are sure to make your festive gatherings even more special.

36. O&O Beauty’s No Make Up Set

For the sibling who loves a minimalist beauty routine, O&O Beauty’s No Make Up Set is a must-have. This elegant trio includes a Complexion Stick, blush, and Velvet Kiss Lipstick.

Priced at Rs 3,038. Available online.

37. Oceglow’s Ultra Suncare Trio

Gift your sibling the perfect skincare essentials with Oceglow’s Ultra Suncare Trio. This set includes a Hydration Cream Cleanser, Aqua Sun Gel, and Water Cream for a complete AM skincare routine.

Priced at ₹5,345. Available online.

38. Prishé Beauty’s ‘Opening Act’ Hydrating Primer Serum

For flawless skin, look no further than Prishé Beauty’s Hydrating Primer Serum. This lightweight, nourishing formula is perfect for creating a smooth canvas.

Priced at Rs 1,199. Available online.

39. Lakmē Lumi-Lit Shimmer Lotion

Help your sister dazzle this Rakhi with Lakmē’s Lumi-Lit Shimmer Lotion. Available in Golden Glaze and Bronze Blaze, this body shimmer is infused with hyaluronic acid and Korean pink pearls for a stunning, radiant glow.

Price on request. Available online.

40. Bare Cosmetics’ Lip Glosses

Gift a set of Bare Cosmetics’ lip glosses for a touch of glamour and self-care. From classic clear to vibrant shades, there’s something for every style.

Price on request. Available online.

41. Max Factor False Lash Effect Mascara

Enhance her lashes with Max Factor’s False Lash Effect Mascara, delivering bold volume and intense black pigment.

Priced at Rs 940. Available online.

42. Saphed Living Indigo Linen Pillowcases

Give the gift of cozy luxury with Saphed Living’s Indigo Linen Pillowcases, inspired by the serene beauty of India’s Apharwat Peak.

Price on request. Available online.

43. Kicky and Perky’s Silver Convertible Rakhi Cum Pendant

Celebrate with Kicky and Perky’s Floral Jali Pattern Rakhi, crafted in 925 sterling silver. This versatile piece transforms into a pendant, perfect for keeping your sibling close to your heart all year long.

Price on request. Available online.

44. Color Cupid’s Vibrant Beauty Range

Make your sister’s beauty routine pop with Color Cupid’s Lip Duo Balm, Liquid Lipstick, and more. Perfect for adding a splash of color and confidence.

Price on request. Available online.

45. WOW Skin Science Self-Pampering Kit

Treat your sibling to the WOW Skin Science Onion & Collagen Anti-Hairfall Kit, designed to nourish and strengthen hair. Ideal for keeping locks healthy during the monsoon season.

Price on request. Available online.

46. Meccanica Short-Sleeved Polo Shirt

For the Ducati fan in your life, the Meccanica polo shirt featuring the iconic logo is a stylish and timeless gift.

Priced at Rs 6,816. Available online.

47. PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta’s Raksha Bandhan Collection

Explore PP Jewellers' latest collection of diamond, gemstone, and polki jewelry, perfect for celebrating Raksha Bandhan with a touch of tradition and elegance.

Price on request. Available online.

48. Michael Kors’ Elegant Accessories

Spoil your sibling with Michael Kors’ stylish bags and accessories. Whether it’s the chic LULU bag or the versatile Colby bag, these gifts are sure to impress.

49. Rivona Naturals Personalized Hamper

Gift a thoughtful and personalized hamper from Rivona Naturals, perfect for a self-care moment during Raksha Bandhan.

Price on request. Available online.

50. Hackett London’s Navy Classic-Fit Polo

Elevate his festive wardrobe with Hackett London’s Navy Plain Classic-Fit Long-Sleeved Polo. Featuring a stylish striped jersey fabric inside the collar and a chic 3-button placket, this polo effortlessly blends sophistication with comfort. Priced at Rs 17,500, it’s the perfect gift for the discerning gentleman. Available now online, this piece ensures he looks sharp and stylish this season.

Priced at Rs 17,500. Available online.