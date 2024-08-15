Discover the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift! Explore our vast collection of thoughtful presents for your sibling

Raksha Bandhan is almost here! A cherished festival celebrating the bond between siblings, it is the perfect occasion for thoughtful gifting. Choosing the right gift can express love, appreciation, and the unique connection shared. Opt for presents that reflect personal interests or needs, such as personalised jewellery, gourmet treats, or wellness products. Practical gifts like high-quality skincare sets or stylish accessories can also be deeply appreciated. Beyond material gifts, consider creating special experiences, like a shared outing or a heartfelt letter, to make the celebration even more memorable. Thoughtful gifts enhance the joy of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising enduring affection and gratitude.
Beauty & grooming
This Rakhi, treat your sister to Sereko’s Vitamin C Body Exfoliating Kit, a gift designed to enhance her body care routine. This carefully selected kit features the Vitamin C Clarifying Body Scrub and Clarifying Body Oil, perfect for creating a spa-like experience at home and making her feel pampered. It’s a thoughtful gesture that she will genuinely appreciate, offering her a moment of self-care and indulgence.
Price: INR 1,500. Available online.
Simple Skincare‘s Intense Hydration Combo delivers a thorough skincare routine that cleanses, hydrates, and nourishes the skin. The Micellar Facial Wash gently removes dirt and impurities, while the Hydrating Gel Creme and 3% Hyaluronic Acid offer deep hydration and moisture. The Vit B5 Booster Serum and Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Creme further boost hydration and nourishment with their effective blend of pentavitin, panthenol, and glycerine. This combo is ideal for those seeking a straightforward yet powerful skincare routine that provides up to 100 hours of lightweight hydration, suitable for all skin types.
Price: INR 2,082. Available online.
Bindt Beauty’s Multi-Use Tints + Cream Concealer set makes an ideal gift, combining beauty and care to provide a lasting, radiant look and boost daily confidence. The cream concealer offers excellent coverage for both small spots and larger areas, while also benefiting the skin with its essential ingredients. Complement this with the multi-use tints, which can add a splash of colour to your lips, cheeks, or eyelids, serving as either lip stains or blushes, depending on your needs.
Price: INR 2,208. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, indulge your loved ones with the calming comfort of Poshte Kashmiri Lavender Aroma Massage Oil. This premium Ayurvedic blend features vitamin E and antioxidants to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Carefully made with cold-pressed, unrefined sesame, wheat germ, and rice bran oils, and enriched with pure Kashmiri Lavender essential oil, it provides deep hydration and relaxation. Present this luxurious oil as a gesture of care, and let its soothing qualities enhance both skin health and mental tranquility for your treasured family members.
Price: INR 850. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, present the ultimate blend of beauty and care with Orgatre Lush Lips Combo, featuring a 5-in-1 multicolour liquid lipstick set with gloss in Nude and Classic shades. Enriched with a unique mix of over 5 vitamins, including A, B5, C, E, and F, and essential oils such as Pomegranate Seed, Rosehip Seed, Tamanu Seed, Sea Buckthorn, and Jojoba Seed oils, this formula provides deep hydration and revitalises the lips. Celebrate the occasion by giving a gift that combines elegance with nourishment, ensuring your loved ones enjoy vibrant, healthy lips that embody your affection.
Price: INR 839. Available online.
Surprise your loved ones with the Ecloset On-the-Go Beauty Kit—a stylish and practical solution crafted for the modern woman. This elegant, portable kit guarantees they can look stunning anytime, anywhere. It includes a liquid lipstick for a flawless pout, a blush for a natural touch, a highlighter for a radiant glow, and eyeshadow for effortlessly beautiful eye makeup. Gift them timeless elegance and easy style, perfect for any adventure life may bring.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Suroskie’s Exclusive Dessert Drip Lip Oils for a perfect gift. Suroskie’s Dessert Drip Lip Oils are enriched with natural oils such as Acai Berry, Almond, Avocado, Jojoba, and Castor Oil to deeply moisturize your lips, preventing dryness and cracks. These lip oils enhance your natural lip color with a subtle tint while offering a smoother, fuller look and lasting comfort.
Price: INR 6,595 (set of 5). Available online.
The Dr. G Gel Kit, which includes Aloe Vera Gel, Kakadu Plum Glow Gel, and Rose Bio Stem Cell Gel, is a dynamic trio designed to enhance your skincare regimen. These gels work together to stimulate skin cell regeneration, hydrate, and impart a radiant glow. The Kakadu Plum Glow Gel helps tighten pores, addresses signs of aging, and calms irritated skin. The Rose Bio Stem Cell Gel provides deep hydration, moisturizes, and shields your skin from sun damage with its anti-inflammatory benefits. Meanwhile, the Aloe Vera Gel, fortified with Vitamin C, combats acne, diminishes dark spots, regulates melanin production, and brightens your complexion while improving skin tone. This combination also helps reduce dark under-eye circles, leaving your skin refreshed and glowing.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
Whiskers India has launched a special Rakhi Hamper for sisters and brothers. The first hamper includes Aloe Vera & Vitamin C Face Wash, a harmonious blend of nature's finest ingredients, carefully formulated to cleanse, nourish, and invigorate skin, creating a soothing ritual that awakens senses. Aloe Vera & Apricot Face Scrub is meticulously crafted to exfoliate, purify, and rejuvenate your complexion. Aloe Vera Green Tea & Cucumber Mud Pack is a rejuvenating blend enriched with nature's finest ingredients with the revitalising benefits of Cucumber, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide. The second hamper includes Ronin Body Deodorant, a captivating fragrance that embodies strength and sophistication. The Satan Body Deodorant is a daring symphony that embraces the mysterious essence of the night. And, Blood Perfume Eau De Parfum appeals to those seeking a distinctive and confident scent.
Price: INR 599 & INR 999. Available online.
The BB Mousse Vanity Box by Himaira is a luxurious and thoughtful present for anyone who loves makeup and skincare. This elegant vanity box not only enhances your dresser with its stylish design but also adds a touch of luxury to your gift-giving. Inside, you'll find three exquisite shades—Grace (light), Blossom (medium), and Charm (dark)—specially formulated to complement all skin tones and types, enhancing natural beauty. Whether you're indulging yourself or surprising a loved one, this vanity box offers a pampering experience that’s truly exceptional.
Price: INR 2,499. Available online.
Honor the special bond with the captivating Aura perfume, a blend of elegance and allure. Beginning with vibrant notes of saffron, mandarin orange, and violet leaf, AURA transitions into a heart of luxurious white suede and delicate peony. Its rich base of agarwood (oud) and ambroxan provides a lasting, enchanting finish. Gift AURA to your loved ones to symbolize the depth of your relationship, making every moment memorable with its exquisite fragrance.
Price: INR 299. Available online.
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a touch of luxury and care by gifting Truth & Hair Curly Hair Hydro Nourish Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Pack. This specially crafted set is the perfect gift for curl enthusiasts. Enriched with Marshmallow Root Extract for soothing and Murumuru Seed Butter for creamy nourishment, it gently cares for each curl. Enhanced by the lightness of Banana Flower Extract, it adds shine and strengthens hair. This Raksha Bandhan, offer the gift of beautifully nurtured curls with elegance and affection.
Price: INR 990. Available online.
2.Oh! has introduced a special collection of ‘Signature Browns’ semi-permanent hair colours for Raksha Bandhan. Developed in Italy specifically for Indian hair, this new range features six shades tailored for dark Indian hair. Experience the luxurious warmth of Hazelnut Brown, blending hazelnut coffee and rich chocolate for an elegant touch. The Caramel shade evokes the cozy charm of caramel coffee. For a deeper, richer brown, Toffee Brown enhances natural highlights with its earthy tones. Golden Glaze offers a stunning blonde option, perfect for adding a golden glow. Ginger Spice provides a bold, fiery blend of ginger and brown, while Charcoal Grey delivers a sleek, edgy look. For added convenience, gift your sister an all-in-one spray enriched with five proteins—Wheat, Rice, Keratin, Silk, and Soy—along with Panthenol, for voluminous, glossy hair that resists heat damage.
Price: INR 899 to INR 999. Available online.
Treat your loved ones’ curls to a refreshing upgrade with the Curl Care Restart Kit. This revitalizing set is crafted to rejuvenate and refresh, featuring a Hair-Tox clay treatment that purifies and detoxifies the scalp, setting the stage for healthy hair growth. The kit includes a three-step mini regimen: a gentle Shampoo, a nourishing Conditioner, and a defining Curl Cream, offering a complete curl care routine. Celebrate the occasion with a thoughtful gift that revitalizes and sustains the health and vibrancy of curls, ensuring every day is a great hair day.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
The Ikonic ME 3-in-1 Express Styler is an ideal Rakhi gift, providing your sister with salon-quality hair styling at home effortlessly. This versatile tool functions as a blow dryer, volumizer, and styler, allowing for frizz-free results in half the time. The 2.4” oval barrel boosts root volume, while its mixed bristles and advanced airflow vents enable faster drying and smoother finishes. The ceramic titanium tourmaline-coated barrel reduces damage, and the convenient head release button makes switching brush heads a breeze. Experience 75% shinier blowouts with this all-in-one styling tool.
Price: INR 3,300. Available online.
Clothes, bags, shoes & home décor
This Rakhi, delight your sister with a gift that radiates elegance and style—the Mish Solid Resort Wear Dress with Pleated Puff Sleeves. This exquisite dress is a perfect addition to her wardrobe, adding a touch of sophistication and making it a thoughtful and chic Rakhi present. Made from high-quality fabric, the dress combines comfort with style, ensuring she looks and feels fabulous. Its flattering silhouette and distinctive sleeve details make it a unique piece she will treasure. This dress is an ideal way to show your love and appreciation this Rakhi.
Price: INR 5,299. Available online.
Give your brother the perfect mix of comfort and style with the XYXX Weekend Co-Ords Set. Ideal for both relaxation and versatility, this set features a stylish hoodie and matching joggers available in several colours. Its adaptable design makes it perfect for a range of activities, from weekend escapes to casual hangouts. By gifting him this set, you're offering him a fashionable upgrade along with the comfort he truly deserves.
Price: INR 4,948. Available online.
Celebrate the essence of tradition with this beautifully crafted white kurta set by Ravi Bajaj, a gift that embodies timeless style and exceptional craftsmanship. Made from pure linen, the kurta features delicate hand embroidery that highlights the meticulous attention to detail, making it truly unique. This kurta set is more than mere attire; it represents a gesture of love and appreciation. Perfect for festive occasions or cherished moments, it ensures both comfort and a sophisticated look. By gifting this kurta set, you’re offering your brother not just a piece of clothing, but a symbol of enduring elegance and grace.
Price: INR 71,500. Available online.
Anarkali suits are a timeless choice for elegance and grace! The Orchid Anarkali Suit Set, presented in gentle Thistle shades, stands out as a contemporary classic. This exquisite set features machine-embroidered fabric in the Chikankari style, known for its intricate and delicate patterns. The fit-and-flare silhouette enhances the wearer's figure, while the striking back design adds a touch of sophistication. Completing the look is a beautiful lavender georgette dupatta, which adds a layer of charm and refinement.
Price: INR 8,847.38. Available online.
Enhance your Raksha Bandhan festivities with this stunning creation by Sheetal Batra from Gaia by Archie. This exquisite ensemble is made from opulent pure silk chanderi and rich bamberg satin, complemented by a delicate silk organza dupatta. Adorned with pure Banarasi fabric and intricate gota embellishments, the outfit seamlessly combines timeless elegance with modern flair. It’s an ideal gift for a sister who values sophisticated craftsmanship and classic beauty.
Price: INR 17,500. Available online.
The Premium Linen Co-ord Set in Rose Pink by Cosset Clothing is the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your sister. This elegant and versatile outfit is suitable for any event. The oversized linen shirt, adorned with refined pleated gathers, exudes sophistication, while the matching linen pants, featuring a relaxed fit and elasticated back waist, offer all-day comfort. Ideal for vacations, brunches, or casual city outings, this set combines both style and ease. Present her with this luxurious and practical ensemble, and she will experience comfort and elegance with every wear.
Price: INR 8,490. Available online.
Bonjour’s Women Fine Rayon Printed short kurtis offer a breathtaking collection that combines style and sophistication. Crafted from high-quality Rayon fabric, these kurtis are adorned with exquisite prints that enhance their visual appeal. Designed with the latest fashion trends in mind, they represent a perfect blend of Western influences and contemporary elegance. The versatile nature of these kurtis makes them a standout choice, allowing you to make a stylish statement whether at casual gatherings or more formal events. With their unique combination of modern and classic elements, these kurtis ensure you remain fashionable and confident, capturing attention wherever you go.
Price: INR 790 to INR 799. Available online.
Express your love for your sister with the Miraggio Fionn Crossbody Bag. This vibrant bag, available in eye-catching metallic poppy colors, will add a burst of style to her wardrobe and complement any outfit. Its versatile design, with an adjustable strap that can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, offers both comfort and convenience for any occasion. This chic accessory is bound to become a favorite, serving as a daily reminder of your special connection.
Price: INR 3,999. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, make your sister's celebration unforgettable with the Kaleido Heels by Gaia by Archie! These exquisite heels showcase intricate zardozi embroidery in vibrant pink, yellow, and blue silk threads, embellished with brass and silver beads. The delicate scalloped straps, embellished with pastel tassels and luxurious silk satin, offer both elegance and comfort. Ideal for adding a radiant touch to her ethnic outfits, these heels will make her Raksha Bandhan truly special.
Price: INR 6,190. Available online.
The Puretive Good Vibes Gift Box is the perfect choice for celebrating any special occasion with a focus on wellness. This luxurious set features the Puretives ME Time Candle, made from 100% pure soy wax and infused with essential oils to create a tranquil and soothing atmosphere. It also includes the Soothing Roll-On, which combines essential oils like cedarwood and lavender to support restful sleep and ease jet lag, offering relaxation on the go. The Good Vibes Mist revitalises any space with a burst of natural essential oils, uplifting mood and enhancing positivity. Each item in the gift box is crafted from pure essential oils and natural ingredients.
Price: INR 1,044. Available online.
Also, enhance any occasion with the Puretive Celestials Gift Set, a thoughtfully curated collection of two scented candles designed to elevate relaxation and home decor. This set includes the refreshing Morning Brew, which invigorates and energizes your mornings, and the calming Blooming Evening, perfect for unwinding in the evening. These candles create the ideal atmosphere for any time of day. With their elegant soy wax composition and sophisticated design, they add a touch of refinement to any room, making them a stylish and tasteful addition to your home decor.
Price: INR 1,329. Available online.
Say it with jewellery
Embrace the brilliance of vibrant elegance with Rowa’s Jewels Radiant Mosaic Pendant. Featuring a captivating mix of diamonds and precious colored stones, this pendant is set in delicate gold and suspended on a chain. Its playful and striking design makes it an ideal choice for those who enjoy making a bold statement. This exquisite piece is not only a symbol of style but also a meaningful gift that adds a touch of celebration to the Raksha Bandhan festivities, making the occasion even more memorable.
Price: INR 15,500. Available online.
This Raksha Bandhan, celebrate your special bond with a gift that epitomizes both elegance and boundless possibilities — the Starkle Multicolor Infinity Pendant. This exquisite piece is meticulously crafted from 18k gold, showcasing a mesmerizing holographic finish that radiates a captivating shimmer from every angle. The pendant’s design features a harmonious blend of vibrant colors that symbolise the richness and depth of your relationship. On the reverse side, the pendant offers a classic, solid yellow gold finish, providing a more understated yet timeless look. This dual design makes it versatile enough to complement any occasion, from everyday wear to formal events. By gifting this stunning pendant, you are offering not just a piece of jewelry, but a meaningful token that reflects the infinite love and enduring potential of your cherished bond.
Price: INR 5,949. Available online.
The Shobitam Zevar Collection offers a timeless fusion of traditional Indian design with a modern twist. This exclusive assortment features a range of meticulously handcrafted jewelry, including bold necklaces, elegant bracelets, delicate anklets, stylish earrings, distinctive nose pins, and exquisite rings, all crafted from authentic 92.5 silver. Inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage, the collection blends contemporary styles with classic elements. Each piece celebrates traditional motifs, such as the Maharashtrian Nath, re-imagined as sophisticated pendants. Through the Zevar Collection, the brand brings to life the essence of Indian artistry and heritage, presenting jewelry that tells a story of vibrant culture and timeless elegance.
Price: INR 3,000 onwards. Available online.
This Rakhi, honor your brother with a gift that captures both style and meaning — the Aulerth Altruistic Kada Bracelet. This impressive piece of jewelry is not just an accessory; it symbolizes resilience and selfless service, mirroring the special bond between siblings. Present him with the Aulerth Altruistic Kada Bracelet this Rakhi and offer him a meaningful token of your love that he can wear with pride. It’s a considerate gift that blends elegance with sentiment, making it an ideal choice for celebrating the occasion.
Price: INR 3,500. Available online.
Food for thought
Delight your sister with the ideal coffee-themed gift. The Coffeeza Finero Next Coffee Machine Combo ensures she can effortlessly brew café-quality beverages at home using recyclable capsules of premium Indian AA coffee. Alternatively, consider the Traditional South Indian Filter Coffee Gift Set, which includes an 80/20 blend with Chicory, a sophisticated brass Dabra set, and a traditional brass coffee maker for an authentic experience. For a bit of variety, the Festive Coffee Collection & Mug includes five 50g packs of specialty Indian AA ground coffees paired with a stylish pastel mug. Celebrate your special bond with these thoughtful coffee gifts and enjoy a 10% discount using the code.
Price: INR 2,399. Available online.
With CURRYiT North Starter Kit, celebrate North Indian culinary delights with your loved ones. This kit features a selection of traditional favourites, including the rich and flavourful Purani Dilli Chhole Masala, the comforting Ghar Wala Rajma Masala, the indulgent Butter Masala, and the robust Punjabi Tadka. Each spice blend is meticulously crafted to deliver the authentic and diverse tastes of North India right to your dining table, turning every meal into a memorable occasion. Share these exquisite dishes with family and create lasting memories over a shared appreciation for exceptional food.
Price: INR 749. Available online.
The Brooklyn Creamery Chocoholic Chocobar, an exclusive low-calorie chocobar with zero added sugar! This indulgent treat features luscious Chocoholic ice cream enveloped in high-quality dark chocolate, providing a rich and satisfying taste experience. Naturally sweetened and completely vegetarian, the Chocoholic Chocobar allows you to enjoy a delectable dessert without the extra calories. Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with this delightful and health-conscious treat that combines flavor with mindfulness.
Price: INR 325. Available online.