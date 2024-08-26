Celebrate Janmashtami in style: Top fashion picks for the festive season

As Janmashtami approaches, it’s time to embrace the vibrant spirit of the festival with a wardrobe that blends traditional charm with modern sophistication. From radiant yellows to opulent reds, this season's fashion offerings are nothing short of spectacular. Here’s a curated list of exquisite pieces that will make you the star of the festivities:
Yellow resham thread and mirror work bundi set: A splash of golden glow and sunny yellow hues define this elegant bundi set. Adorned with intricate resham thread work and sheesha detailing, this ensemble is perfect for making a statement.
Priced at Rs 32,500. Available online.
Radiate elegance with this haldi mustard chanderi silk set. Featuring mirror work and exquisite hand-embroidery, it combines floral motifs with sequins, cutdana, and beadwork for a look that’s both regal and refined.
Priced at Rs 38,500. Available online.
Yellow tie and dye kurta set: Brighten up your Janmashtami celebrations with this vibrant tie-and-dye kurta paired with chic pants. Crafted from moss crepe, it’s a playful yet sophisticated choice.
Priced at Rs 27,300. Available online.
Yellow slant cut waistcoat set: Featuring a yellow slant cut waistcoat with delicate thread and pearl embroidery, this set is a luxurious take on traditional attire, paired with a silk kurta and pants.
Priced at Rs 60,900. Available online.
Beige yellow thread and gotta textured kurta set: This beige kurta set, adorned with yellow thread and gotta work, pairs effortlessly with pyjama pants for a sophisticated look.
Priced at Rs 27,440. Available online.
Yellow textured short kurta with off-white pants: The textured yellow kurta, featuring zari and hand embroidery, combined with off-white pants, offers a modern twist on traditional attire.
Priced at Rs 27,440. Available online.
Azra Mustard Kurta and Sharara Set: Dive into opulence with this mustard georgette set, embellished with multi-colored resham, gotta, and mirror embroidery. The organza dupatta completes this stunning ensemble.
Priced Rs 1,59,500. Available online.
Azra Red Kurta and Sharara Set: Embrace grandeur with this red kurta, intricately embroidered and paired with a sharara and organza cutwork dupatta for an unforgettable look.
Priced at Rs 1,65,000. Available online.
Aafeh Yellow Net Embroidered Peplum with Sharara: The Aafeh set, with its net peplum and flared organza sharara, is a vibrant choice for any festive occasion, paired with a net embroidered dupatta.
Priced at Rs 1,05,800. Available online.
Orva Primrose Yellow Embroidered Kurta: A vision in primrose yellow, this embroidered organza kurta paired with crepe pants offers a fresh and elegant take on festive wear.
Priced at Rs 48,800. Available online.
Strappy Dandiya Raas Kurta Set: Celebrate in style with this Kurta set, adorned with meticulous embroidery of traditional Rajasthani motifs. Perfect for a formal dinner or home pooja.
Priced at Rs 55,000. Available online.
Strappy Kamal Sharara: Our signature sharara with lotus motifs is an ideal choice for mehendi functions, blending beauty and comfort.
Priced at Rs 45,000. Available online.
Yellow one-shoulder embroidered kaftan: This yellow one-shoulder kaftan, with its intricate embroidery, offers an effortlessly elegant look for any special occasion.
Priced at Rs 45,000. Available online.
Vizna buttercup yellow peplum kurta with pants: Hand-embroidered with a big flower design, this buttercup yellow peplum kurta paired with matching pants is both chic and comfortable.
Priced at Rs 28,000. Available online.
This Janmashtami, celebrate with style and grace by choosing from these stunning ensembles. Each piece is designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage and modern elegance that define this festive season.