Don’t miss out: The must-have men’s pieces that define effortless style

Elevate your wardrobe with essential men’s pieces that blend timeless appeal with modern sophistication. These key items are the foundation of a well-dressed man's closet, ensuring you're always poised to impress, whether at a formal event or a casual outing. From sharp blazers to versatile trousers, discover the pieces that will transform your style game and keep you looking effortlessly stylish.
Meet the Arrow Zero Calorie Slim Fit Textured Blazer—a chic and adaptable outerwear choice that redefines sharp dressing. Crafted with a tailored slim fit, this blazer enhances your silhouette with a sleek, modern edge. Its textured fabric introduces a sophisticated touch, while the classic lapel collar and button closure make it versatile enough for any occasion, from casual gatherings to semi-formal affairs.
Priced at Rs 7,999. Available online.
Every man needs a Pure Cotton Oxford Shirt from Marks & Spencer in his wardrobe. Crafted from 100 percent pure cotton, this shirt offers supreme comfort and breathability, ideal for both everyday wear and special events. Featuring a button-down collar and available in various fits, this shirt combines a polished look with practical ease, making it a staple for any stylish man.
Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.
The Soft Brushed Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-Shirt from Uniqlo is your go-to for comfort and versatility. Made from soft, breathable cotton with a brushed finish, it provides warmth without sacrificing style. Its classic crew neck design and variety of colours make it perfect for layering or wearing solo, ideal for casual days or lounging at home.
Priced at Rs 1,490. Available online.
Add a touch of classic cool with the Men's Solid Blue Spread Collar Jacket from Levi’s. Featuring a timeless spread collar and sleek blue finish, this jacket blends vintage charm with modern flair. Constructed from durable materials, it offers comfort and functionality with practical pockets and a versatile design, perfect for both laid-back and smart-casual looks.
Priced at Rs 2,494, Available online.
Experience ultimate comfort with the Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Dri-FIT Trousers from Nike. Designed for both athletic performance and casual wear, these joggers feature soft fleece fabric and Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and comfortable. The adjustable waistband and tapered fit offer a modern silhouette, while side pockets add practical storage, making them ideal for any active lifestyle.
Priced at Rs 5,495. Available online.