Trends

Kiara Advani stuns in a chic mini blazer dress as she steps out for dinner with Sidharth Malhotra in Mumbai

Kiara accessorised her outfit with a sophisticated Lady Dior bag in cherry red calfskin, beige pumps, a sleek gold chain, and dainty bracelets
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (L); Kiara (R)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (L); Kiara (R)
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. The duo stepped out with Kiara’s parents, and paparazzi captured their adorable moment as they exited a restaurant hand-in-hand.

Kiara turned heads in a stylish mini blazer dress that effortlessly transitioned from work to party attire. The single-breasted dress featured a sleeveless silhouette, a plunging V-neckline, and a front button closure. She paired the dress with a matching lace-embroidered mini-length slip for an added touch of elegance.

Sidharth complemented his wife’s look in a black shirt and grey denim pants. He completed his outfit with sneakers, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted hairstyle.

Kiara accessorised her outfit with a sophisticated Lady Dior bag in cherry red calfskin, beige pumps, a sleek gold chain, and dainty bracelets. She opted for minimal makeup, including light pink lip gloss, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, and a dewy base. Her silky locks were left loose in a side parting.

Sidharth and Kiara's love story blossomed during the shoot of their film Shershaah. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a grand destination wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (L); Kiara (R)
Katy Perry sizzles in snakeskin ensemble at the release party of her new album ‘143’
mumbai
Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com