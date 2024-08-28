To dupe or not to dupe?

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, trends emerge and fade rapidly. One phenomenon that has gained significant traction in recent years is the culture of fashion dupes. A ‘dupe’ refers to a product that mimics the design, style, or aesthetic of a high-end item but is sold at a fraction of the price. This practice has sparked widespread debate, raising questions about originality, accessibility and the impact on the fashion industry.

“The dupe culture has transformed consumer shopping habits and attitudes towards clothing value, especially in tier-2 cities in India,” explain Niyoshi Shah and Aashumi Mahajan, founders of The Luxe Maison. “This trend involves seeking budget-friendly versions of high-end fashion items, leading to key changes in consumer behaviour. Instagram Reels have accelerated fashion cycles, rapidly bringing affordable knockoffs to the market. Fast fashion brands now have an array of potential trends prepared before runway shows even conclude. When a brand or item goes viral, the focus shifts from inspiration to replication, with the most sought-after dupes being those that closely mimic the original product at a fraction of the cost. It’s not just about drawing inspiration anymore; it’s about creating exact copies. And our cost-conscious consumer segment laps up these copies at a faster pace than ever before,” they inform.

Meenakshi, founder of the luxury minaudiere label EENA, notes that the rise of dupe culture marks a significant shift in consumer attitudes towards fashion. “This phenomenon, where consumers seek budget-friendly imitations of high-end pieces, has transformed how value and style are perceived. As designers, we witness a growing demand for affordability and accessibility, compelling us to rethink our approach to both design and pricing. While this trend challenges traditional notions of luxury and exclusivity, it also prompts a broader conversation about the role of design in democratising fashion. Embracing this shift, designers are exploring innovative ways to merge quality with accessibility, redefining the value of clothing in today’s market.”

Poonam Adhikari, Head Designer at Lino Perros, emphasises that design isn’t just about aesthetics but also about connecting with consumer desires. “Dupes reveal an intriguing fashion dynamic, where high-end design becomes accessible to a broader audience, pushing designers to create pieces that resonate across diverse demographics. Fashion has traditionally thrived on exclusivity, with luxury brands commanding high prices and consumers chasing the latest must-haves.

However, the rise of dupe culture—affordable imitations of high-end designs—is challenging this status quo and reshaping how consumers view clothing’s value. This democratisation of fashion allows consumers to engage with brand culture without the hefty price tag, serving as both an entry point into luxury and free marketing for the brands.” Ishita Verma, Creative Manager at Lino Perros, adds, “With shifting trends and buying power, brands are embracing unconventional creations inspired by global fashion capitals. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so why not celebrate the unconventional?”

Role of social media in accelerating dupes

Dupe culture has reshaped consumer behaviour and the value perception of fashion products. “This shift highlights a growing preference for achieving the ‘look for less’ over the status associated with brand-name items,” notes Priyanka Sanghi, founder of the accessories label Hair Drama Co. “Social media platforms, particularly Instagram and YouTube, amplify this trend. Influencers and content creators showcase affordable alternatives to luxury goods, driving widespread interest in dupes. Popular hashtags like #Dupe and #DesignerDupe draw millions of views, underscoring the movement’s influence. Yet, dupe culture raises complex ethical and legal questions. Although these alternatives are not exact replicas — and thus not counterfeit — they often closely mimic the designs of original high-end products. This prompts ongoing discussions about intellectual property, creativity, and fair competition within the fashion industry, reflecting the evolving landscape of fashion consumption and design.”

Lavanya of label Lavanya Ahuja feels that with the availability of high-quality dupes, the value of clothing is increasingly judged by its appearance and affordability rather than the creative processes and labour that goes into making it, to the point that the price points of slow fashion labels are often compared with those of fast-fashion brands, which naturally leads to diminished sales. However, this has also made discerning consumers more conscious of how they shop, recognising the value of slow craft and mindfully-made products over trendy mass-manufactured ones.

Critics argue that dupe culture undermines original designs and craftsmanship, but many consumers see it as a way to challenge traditional power dynamics in fashion. By embracing dupes, they reject the notion that style should be dictated by wealth or status, asserting their right to fashion on their own terms. As dupe culture gains momentum, it raises important questions about value in fashion. Is value defined by the price tag or the confidence it brings to the wearer? As fashion evolves, it’s clear that the unconventional is here to stay.