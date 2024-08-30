Clutching at luxury: 13 irresistible accessories that’ll make you the talk of the town

Ready to turn your fashion game up to eleven? We’ve curated a wild ride through the world of luxury accessories that’ll have you ditching your old favourites faster than you can say 'statement piece!' From dazzling clutches to eye-popping eyewear, these must-have marvels are here to make your style sing, sparkle, and strut like never before. Buckle up and get ready for a whirlwind tour of the quirkiest, most fabulous European accessories on the market.
Elevate your accessory game with Rosantica’s Mini Holli Cindy. This exquisite piece, crafted from silver-toned brass and adorned with floral resin pearls and vibrant pastel crystals, exemplifies Italian sophistication. The classic resin pearl handle adds the signature Rosantica touch.
Priced at ₹78,500. Available online.
A reimagined classic, the Holli Shell combines silver-plated brass with clear crystal accents. This refined creation features an elegant black satin pouch, offering a striking contrast and a timeless touch.
Priced: ₹1,10,000 approximately. Available online.
Rosantica’s Mini Holli Bridget dazzles with its crystal-embellished cage and netted mesh overlay. Featuring a rounded metal top handle and a pearl-embellished charm, this bag includes a removable satin pouch for your essentials.
Priced at Rs 90,500 approximately. Available online.
L'alingi’s Eternity Emerald Satin Bag stands out with its diamond ring band and Swarovski stones. This red carpet-ready accessory pairs beautifully with evening gowns or festive outfits.
Priced at Rs 87,000 approximately. Available online.
The Ombre Micro Eternity bag from L'alingi features a stunning ombré glitter finish. Enhanced with a crystal handle, it offers a touch of glamour to any outfit.
Eternity White Beaded Pearlescent ClutchPriced at Rs 58,000. Available online.
This clutch showcases hand-embroidered beads and a ring band adorned with crystals and pearls. The Eternity White Beaded Pearlescent Clutch is a statement piece for any sophisticated look.
Priced at Rs 1,24,000 approximately. Available online.
Lisa C Bijoux’s Mosquito Brooch is a playful yet elegant accessory. Crafted with stunning crystals, it’s a unique addition to any jewelry collection.
Priced at Rs 8,000 approximately. Available online.
Make a bold statement with Lisa C Bijoux’s Viper Brass Crystal Earrings. These eye-catching pieces are designed to turn heads with their sparkling crystals.
Priced at Rs 11,000 approximately. Availalbe online.
The Glide Sunglasses from Eyepetizer offer a chic trapezoidal shape with a combination of metal and acetate. Perfect for a stylish summer look.
Priced at Rs 23,000 approximately. Available online.
Eyepetizer’s Carnaby Sunglasses feature a geometric, frameless design ideal for your sun-filled adventures. A must-have accessory for fashion-forward individuals.
Priced at Rs 24,000 approximately. Available online.
Mlouye’s Mini Sera Éclat bag blends innovation with style. Featuring a wide shoulder strap that transforms into a hobo bag, this piece redefines versatility.
Priced at Rs 47,000 approximately. Available online.
The Mini Eddy Agatha by Mlouye evokes nostalgia with its playful, 2000s-inspired school satchel design. Soft and practical, it’s perfect for everyday use.
Priced at Rs 43,000 approximately. Available online.
Okhtein’s Palmette Hexagon Minaudiere combines Egyptian heritage with contemporary design. Crafted from palladium-plated brass with an Alcantara interior, it’s a luxurious statement piece inspired by Old Cairo’s architectural beauty.
Price on request. All products available at AiSPi.co.