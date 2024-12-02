Sobhita Dhulipala dons family heirloom Jewellery for ‘Raata’ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, soon to wed Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, honored her heritage by wearing heirloom jewellery from her mother and grandmother during the traditional Raata ceremony.
The Raata ceremony, a significant pre-wedding ritual in Telugu traditions, symbolises blessings and purification for the bride. The event involves planting a bamboo stick adorned with mango, jamun, and Jammi tree leaves, worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha (five metals), navaratna (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains). A sacred pouch is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and deities of the eight directions.
According to a source close to Sobhita, the actress cherished wearing the ancestral jewellery, which added a sentimental touch to the ceremony.
Following the Raata ritual, the Mangalasnaanam ceremony will take place, where turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body as part of the purification process.
The couple’s wedding, scheduled for December 4 in Hyderabad, will follow traditional Telugu Brahmin customs. The elaborate ceremony is expected to last over eight hours, reflecting the couple’s choice to embrace their cultural roots.
According to sources, for her wedding day, Sobhita has selected a stunning Kanjivaram silk sari, intricately woven with real gold zari, to complement the traditional aesthetic of the event.
The couple’s union promises a blend of heritage, culture, and timeless traditions, making it a memorable celebration for their families and fans alike.