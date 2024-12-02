Sobhita Dhulipala dons family heirloom Jewellery for ‘Raata’ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, soon to wed Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, honored her heritage by wearing heirloom jewellery from her mother and grandmother during the traditional Raata ceremony.

The Raata ceremony, a significant pre-wedding ritual in Telugu traditions, symbolises blessings and purification for the bride. The event involves planting a bamboo stick adorned with mango, jamun, and Jammi tree leaves, worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha (five metals), navaratna (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains). A sacred pouch is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and deities of the eight directions.

According to a source close to Sobhita, the actress cherished wearing the ancestral jewellery, which added a sentimental touch to the ceremony.