Rashmika Mandanna looks ethereal in a gorgeous blue sari

Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress when it comes to style and beauty, and her sari looks are nothing short of magical. At the pre-release event for Pushpa 2: The Rule, she once again captured hearts with her stunning ethnic-meets-modern ensemble. Draped in an exquisite blue sari, Rashmika painted a picture of elegance and charm, leaving her fans in awe.

On December 2, 2024, Rashmika embraced a bold ink-blue sari that exuded sophistication and glamour. The rich fabric was adorned with shimmering details along the hem, making it the perfect blend of understated elegance and party-ready vibes. The sari, perfectly draped to highlight her silhouette, stood out even more with a personal touch—her character name "Srivalli" intricately embroidered on the pallu, adding a unique and heartfelt element to her look.

Complementing her sari was a sleeveless shimmery blouse with a deep neckline, reminiscent of a starry night. The sparkling design paired flawlessly with the sari, adding just the right amount of glam to her ensemble.