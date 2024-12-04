The ultimate wedding gift guide: Make their day extra special

Weddings are a celebration of love, joy, and lifelong companionship. Finding the perfect gift to honour this special occasion can be a delightful challenge. To make your job easier, we've rounded up a list of unique and thoughtful wedding gifts that are sure to make the couple's day even more magical. From fragrances to stunning jewellery, here’s your guide to the best wedding presents!
Celebrate the power of scent with this elegant couples gift set. Guilty by FNP is designed for him, blending citrus, lavender, and woody amber for an irresistible allure. Adore is for her, offering a floral and fruity mix of magnolia, tuberose, and bergamot that embodies grace and beauty. Together, these fragrances symbolize the perfect balance of confidence and elegance.
Priced at Rs 2,100. Available online.
Symbolising wisdom and loyalty, this charming Owl Couple Showpiece by FNP is the perfect reminder of enduring love. Its intricate design and playful touch make it a meaningful and stylish addition to any home.
Priced at Rs 849. Available online.
For a stunning symbol of love and unity, look no further than the Colliding Orbit Diamond Ring by Jewelbox. This modern and elegant ring, with its orbit-inspired design, features dazzling diamonds that make it perfect for any occasion. A timeless treasure that celebrates the bond between two souls.
Priced at Rs 36,464. Available online.
Add a touch of sparkle to her look with these breathtaking Aurora Gleam Diamond Earrings. Inspired by the northern lights, they feature a stunning arrangement of diamonds that catch the light from every angle. Perfect for both special occasions and everyday elegance.
Priced at Rs 26,905. Available online.
For the couple that loves to entertain, this luxurious home bar is a game-changer. The emerald green wrap finish adds a sophisticated touch, while the ample storage, built-in fridge, and spacious countertop ensure they’re ready for any gathering. It’s the ultimate gift for those who enjoy hosting in style.
Priced at Rs 40,499. Available online.
A beautiful sari for festive occasions, the Satin Pista Green Saree combines serenity with sophistication. The light green hue, adorned with golden foil prints, exudes effortless charm, while the luxurious satin fabric enhances its grace. Perfect for weddings, its opulent golden accents make it a standout piece.
Priced at Rs 9,999. Available online.
These stunning Rayna Earrings from Kama Jewelery are the epitome of elegance. Ideal for a winter wedding, they pair beautifully with sarees, lehengas, or even fusion outfits. Their chandelier design ensures they’ll catch the light and draw attention to their wearer, making them a perfect wedding accessory.
Priced at Rs 6,42,000. Available online.
Complete any wedding ensemble with these sophisticated Miu Miu oval-shaped sunglasses. Featuring elegant frames, they add a touch of modern luxury to any festive look. Whether you're a bride, groom, or guest, these sunglasses are the ultimate statement accessory.
Priced at Rs 34,690. Available online.