Nayanthara is elegance personified in a beautiful dark green organza sari

Nayanthara is undeniably a style icon, effortlessly redefining elegance with every look. While fashion trends come and go, saris remain a timeless choice, and for Nayanthara, they are often her go-to ensemble. Recently, the actress mesmerised us with her appearance in a stunning green organza sari that is bound to be a showstopper in your festive wardrobe. Let’s delve into her breathtaking style.

The photoshoot featured Nayanthara in a rich dark green organza sari from Neela by Anu Vardhan. The sari radiated luxury with its sheer, plain fabric and deep hue, striking the perfect balance between boldness and sophistication. This elegant drape deserves a spot on your shopping list for its sheer versatility.

Flawlessly draped, the sari was styled to perfection, with the pallu elegantly tucked into her blouse on one side and cascading down her arm on the other. The sheer fabric offered a modern twist while maintaining the traditional charm.

Her blouse added a dramatic flair to the look. Nayanthara chose a black halter-neck blouse with sleeveless details and a high neckline, which perfectly complemented the bold appeal of the sari.