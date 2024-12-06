Ananya Panday serves a bold look in a red backless co-ord set

As the Christmas season gently sweeps in, no one embodies the festive spirit quite like Ananya Panday. While the holiday is still a few weeks away, the actress has already begun to infuse us with all the Christmas cheer we need, especially with her wardrobe choices. Ananya’s stylist recently shared glimpses of her in a stunning red backless co-ord ensemble, accompanied by the caption, "Tis the season." Ananya herself embraced the holiday hues with a playful caption, “Colour of the season.” Let's take a closer look at how she’s spreading festive magic through her chic ensemble.

Ananya effortlessly posed in a mesmerizing co-ord set, complemented by matching embellished, ribbon-adorned pointed stilettos from Jimmy Choo—her signature footwear brand after being named its ambassador last year. The warm gold accents of her accessories, including gold hoop earrings, studded stack earrings, and statement rings adorning both hands, further elevated the ensemble, infusing it with a touch of luxury.

The co-ord set itself was a vision in red. The backless top, with its sleeveless design and bateau neckline, hugged her figure in a flattering silhouette, with a long hem that draped elegantly. The criss-cross ribbon ties adorning the backless feature added an alluring element, giving the outfit an undeniable oomph factor. Paired with high-waisted red pants in a straight-leg, flared fit, the entire look was a harmonious blend of sophistication and sensuality.