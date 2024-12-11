5 flawless fashion picks for your Sunday brunch: From boho chic to floral fab

Ready to turn heads at your next Sunday brunch? Whether you're lounging at a cozy café or enjoying the sunshine on a rooftop, these fashion-forward picks are your perfect companions for a stylish and comfy brunch look. Curated from some of the most loved brands, these outfits will have you looking fabulous without compromising on comfort. Check out these trending, must-try looks that will have you brunch-ready in no time!
Boho vibes and brunch go hand in hand. LIVA’s bohemian print puff sleeve fit & flare dress is everything you need for a perfect Sunday brunch. With its soft, breathable fabric and stylish design, this dress offers the ideal mix of comfort and flair. Pair it with flat sandals and a crossbody bag for that effortlessly chic boho-inspired look. It’s a versatile choice that transitions seamlessly from casual day brunch to an evening out.
Price on request. Available online.
Chic, polished, and brunch-ready in one set. For an outfit that screams effortless elegance, look no further than a vibrant co-ord set from Forever New. Whether it’s a matching crop top and skirt or a sleek trouser set, this ensemble is perfect for looking polished without trying too hard. Add some strappy heels and minimal accessories, and you’re all set to impress.
Flawlessly flowy for a laid-back brunch. Nothing says "easy style" like a H&M wide-leg jumpsuit. The relaxed, flowy silhouette is both comfy and chic, making it perfect for an alfresco brunch. Dress it up with wedges and a statement belt for an extra touch of style. Vibrant colours and a fun design make this jumpsuit an absolute must-have for your brunch wardrobe.
Floral prints meet brunch chic. For a casual yet elegant brunch look, pair Zara's floral-print ruffled blouse with high-waisted jeans or a midi skirt. This look is effortlessly chic, with the perfect balance of feminine charm and modern edge. Add a chunky necklace and block heels to take it to the next level, and you're ready to impress at any brunch spot.
Flirty, feminine, and brunch-approved. A floral-print peplum top from Mango paired with a pastel midi skirt creates the ultimate brunch ensemble. Soft, breezy, and incredibly stylish, this look exudes a laid-back elegance perfect for any daytime outing. Complement with kitten heels and a small clutch to complete the feminine vibe.
