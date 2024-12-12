Rashmika Mandanna exudes grace and beauty in a beautiful coral sari

Rashmika Mandanna, who is our all-time favourite when it comes to fashion, has once again captured hearts with her impeccable style. Amidst the buzz of promoting her latest film, the actress continues to dazzle, turning heads with her sartorial choices. This time, she takes centre stage in a breathtaking ethnic ensemble, redefining grace and charm. While her portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa 2 has left an indelible mark, her promotional wardrobe is equally noteworthy. At a recent event in Chennai, Rashmika mesmerized everyone in a serene chiffon saree, exuding timeless elegance.

The sari, a soft coral hue, featured a sleek shimmery border that added a touch of subtle glamour. This versatile drape was paired beautifully with a vivid cherry pink sleeveless blouse, creating a striking contrast that elevated the entire ensemble.

Rashmika’s makeup was a masterclass in dewy perfection. With a luminous foundation base, a generous sweep of highlighter, and a natural flush on her cheeks, her glowing complexion took centre stage. Kohl-lined eyes, a delicate blush-pink lipstick, and a tiny bindi added refined details to her look. Hairstylist Vardan Nayak completed her ensemble with a half-tied hairstyle, leaving soft waves adorned with delicate white carnations for a traditional yet chic finish.

To round off the appearance, Rashmika accessorised with golden bangles, a finely detailed choker, and matching earrings, perfectly complementing her attire. With this effortlessly graceful look, Rashmika proved once again why she’s a style icon, leaving her fans in awe.