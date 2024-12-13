Shraddha Kapoor makes us swoon in a pink sari

Shraddha Kapoor and saris are a match made in heaven. The actress effortlessly elevates her ethnic style, winning hearts with her impeccable collection of saris. We absolutely adore how she embraces traditional elegance with every drape, making her a true style icon in ethnic fashion. Her impeccable style never fails to impress, and her recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival was no exception. At a press conference during the event, the actress showcased her exquisite fashion sense in an Ekaya Banaras sari that radiated elegance and festive charm.
Draped in a vibrant bright pink saree adorned with monochromatic patterns, Shraddha elevated the look with a bold black belt that added a modern twist. She paired the saree with a strapless Benarasi blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, creating a striking contrast that amplified the ensemble’s sophistication. A delicate single-string necklace provided a touch of understated elegance.
Her beauty look was equally captivating, featuring dewy makeup, glossy pink lips, and mascara-enhanced eyes. Completing the aesthetic, she left her natural tresses open, adding to the minimalist yet chic vibe of the outfit. Shraddha’s style at the festival undoubtedly set new fashion benchmarks, leaving her fans in awe.
Shraddha Kapoor’s sari moments continue to shine brighter than ever. At Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash, the actress exuded radiance in a stunning tissue sari. Opting for understated elegance over sequins, she made a statement in this rich, sophisticated silhouette.
The sari featured delicate rose gold-toned zari borders, beautifully blending soft, subtle hues. Shraddha paired it with an intricately embroidered blouse, adding a touch of glamour to her traditional ensemble. However, the true show-stealer was her heart-shaped crystal-embellished bag, perfectly complementing her graceful look.