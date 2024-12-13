Shraddha Kapoor makes us swoon in a pink sari

Shraddha Kapoor and saris are a match made in heaven. The actress effortlessly elevates her ethnic style, winning hearts with her impeccable collection of saris. We absolutely adore how she embraces traditional elegance with every drape, making her a true style icon in ethnic fashion. Her impeccable style never fails to impress, and her recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival was no exception. At a press conference during the event, the actress showcased her exquisite fashion sense in an Ekaya Banaras sari that radiated elegance and festive charm.

Draped in a vibrant bright pink saree adorned with monochromatic patterns, Shraddha elevated the look with a bold black belt that added a modern twist. She paired the saree with a strapless Benarasi blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, creating a striking contrast that amplified the ensemble’s sophistication. A delicate single-string necklace provided a touch of understated elegance.

Her beauty look was equally captivating, featuring dewy makeup, glossy pink lips, and mascara-enhanced eyes. Completing the aesthetic, she left her natural tresses open, adding to the minimalist yet chic vibe of the outfit. Shraddha’s style at the festival undoubtedly set new fashion benchmarks, leaving her fans in awe.