Festive gifts to make your Christmas sparkle

The holiday season is all about celebrating with joy, giving meaningful gifts, and adding that touch of festive magic to everything you do. This year, why not embrace the spirit of luxury and thoughtfulness with gifts that will leave your loved ones smiling? From chic home decor to indulgent skincare, here’s a handpicked list of holiday essentials that are as stylish as they are special.
Transform your holiday decor with The Leather Garden’s handcrafted Christmas ornaments. These elegant pieces, made with meticulous craftsmanship, are perfect for adding a luxurious touch to your tree. Whether you're decking your own home or gifting someone special, these ornaments will bring charm and warmth to every corner.
Price on request. Available online.
Say goodbye to last-minute outfit stress with Fabindia’s Maroon Wool Woven Wrap. Ideal for office parties or cozy brunches, this chic piece adds a touch of elegance to your look.
Priced at Rs 2,799. Available online.
Treasure the magic of the season with Treasures by Tiara’s Ruby Studded Bow Earrings. This stunning piece, featuring vibrant rubies set in gold, adds festive flair and timeless elegance to any outfit. These earrings are the perfect accessory for your holiday celebrations.
Priced at Rs 45,000. Available online.
Elevate your Christmas dining experience with Plate & Peonie’s Pink Bouquet Flower Dinner Plate. Combining floral beauty with contemporary design, this plate makes every meal feel like a special occasion.
Priced at Rs 2,846. Available online.
Amala Earth Concept Store’s Champagne Flute Set of 4 brings traditional Ulchai handwork into your holiday gatherings. With a unique screw mechanism for easy cleaning, these glasses add elegance and functionality to any celebration.
Priced at Rs 5,999. Available online.
Incarntion by LilaNur Parfums celebrates the romance of India through French perfumery. This luxurious chypre fragrance, blending jasmine, rose, incense, and patchouli, captures the essence of festive elegance. A perfect gift for perfume lovers.
Priced at Rs 21,200 for 100ml. Available online.
COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum is your secret to radiant, youthful skin. This powerful serum boosts elasticity and targets fine lines, giving you a smooth, rejuvenated complexion just in time for the holidays.
Priced at Rs 1,230. Available online.
Supria Munjal’s Christmas & New Year Special Edit features garments that embody sophistication and empowerment. Each piece is crafted with exceptional artistry, making them perfect for any festive occasion.
Price on request. Available online.
Meyander fragrances bring magic and miracles into your holiday gifting. Whether it's Meyander 555, Numinous, or Higher Self, these uplifting scents are designed to transform and inspire. A truly unique gift for your loved ones.
Price on request. Available online.
Add some Christmas magic to your home with Ashnam’s Enchanting Deer Wall Art. This stunning design brings festive vibes into any room and is a thoughtful gift for those who cherish elegant home decor.
Priced at Rs 2,790. Available online.
KayKay’s After Dark Autumn Winter collection offers the perfect balance of bold elegance and warmth for your holiday parties. Featuring luxurious fabrics like suede and denim, this collection is a stylish winter essential.
Price on request. Available online.
Under Armour’s winter gear is the perfect Christmas gift to keep your loved ones warm while staying active. With high-performance designs, these garments provide both comfort and flexibility for any winter adventure.
Price on request. Available online.
Perfect for a Christmas glow-up, the Epres Healthy Hair Kit repairs hair, smooths, and adds shine—all in one easy routine. Ideal for all hair types, it ensures stronger, healthier hair for the festive season.
Available in salons.
For picture-perfect curls, the Ikonic Professional Curling Tong is a must-have. Its smart ceramic barrel ensures smooth, shiny curls, making it the ideal tool for styling your hair this holiday season.
Priced at Rs 4,000. Available online.
Language’s elegant loafers are perfect for every occasion, whether it’s a wedding or a New Year’s celebration. From the sophisticated Allen Loafer for men to the luxurious Blair and Urania Loafers for women, these shoes bring timeless style and comfort.
Price on request. Available online.
For a luxe gift that blends street style with high fashion, check out Loewe’s Multilayer Butterfly Sunglasses. With oversized frames and intricate design, these sunglasses are the perfect statement piece for anyone who loves bold accessories.
Price on request. Available online.
Help your loved ones take care of their hair with anthi’s anti-Thinning Hair Care Kit. This 3-step regimen nourishes the scalp and promotes thicker, fuller hair, making it a thoughtful and effective gift.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the season of indulgence with ITC Maratha’s Christmas Festive Curations. From bespoke hampers featuring artisanal treats to a luxurious selection of gourmet goodies, these curated gifts bring warmth and joy to every festive table.
Price on request. Available online.
Gemtherapy’s beautifully curated hampers are designed to bring emotional peace and spiritual growth. Featuring gemstones like Amethyst and Rose-Quartz, these gifts offer healing and tranquility, making them perfect for the holiday season.
Price on request. Available online.
Indulge your loved ones with the finest Belgian chocolates from Cacaoté. Curated by Michelin-starred Chef Jonathan Gallet, these exquisite chocolates are the perfect sweet gift for the holidays, offering luxury in every bite.
Price on request. Available online.
Harshad Ajoomal, a distinguished designer under his label H.Ajoomal, presents stunning pieces perfect for the festive season. His creations effortlessly blend cutting-edge techniques with exceptional craftsmanship, offering sophisticated jewellery that exudes luxury and elegance. Each piece is designed to enhance the joy of festive celebrations. If you're seeking a meaningful Christmas gift, H.Ajoomal's exquisite earrings are the ideal choice!
Price on request. Available online.
Nornament, House of Bespoke Luxury Jewels, established in 1998, offers a range of stunning pieces to choose from. Known for timeless designs, each piece is crafted to enhance the wearer’s festive look. Whether it’s a radiant pendant or a delicate pair of earrings, Nornament’s creations embody luxury and sophistication, making them the perfect gift for this holiday season.
Price on request. Available online.
Camessi Collections, a brand with over five decades of heritage, exemplifies refined elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Known for impeccable tailoring and luxurious fabrics, the brand offers an impressive collection of bespoke and ready-to-wear outfits for both men and women. Gift your loved ones a piece from Camessi Collections this Christmas to elevate their wardrobe for any occasion.
Price on request. Available online.
Savana offers cozy-chic essentials and versatile accessories to brighten your Christmas gifting this year. Known for trend-forward yet affordable fashion, the brand makes it easy to give thoughtful presents that capture the festive spirit. Featured here is the color-block knit pullover, a playful yet cozy piece that blends vibrant hues with classic knitwear. Ideal for casual outings or family gatherings, this pullover is the perfect mix of comfort and style.
Priced at Rs 1,192. Available online.
Urbanic, your go-to brand for premium fashion, brings glamour and sophistication to every celebration. With its stunning collection of partywear, it’s the perfect destination for gifting something special this holiday season. Featured here is the bow cocktail dress, designed for those who love to make a bold statement. With dramatic bow details and a flattering silhouette, this dress is perfect for holiday soirées and elegant gatherings.
Priced at Rs 1,691 . Available online.
SVJ Bags, known for elegant designs and superior craftsmanship, offers stylish yet functional bags suitable for all occasions. Their versatile pieces cater to those who value utility without compromising on style. Featured here is the stylish duffle bag, a sleek statement of luxury and practicality that complements any wardrobe.
Priced at Rs 45,000. Available online.
The Frazer and Haws Candle Stand Arctic is the perfect Christmas gift, featuring gold plating, resin, and silver for a luxurious festive touch.
Priced at Rs 8,500. Available online.
The Pelle Solo Women's Watch from JUST CAVALLI boasts a radiant rose gold colour case and sleek silver dial, exuding refined charm. The rose gold metal bracelet adds a luxurious touch, while the Seiko Movement VJ20 ensures precise timekeeping. With 2-hand functionality and water resistance up to 3 ATM, this watch is both practical and elegant.
Priced Rs 21,500. Available online.
Make your loved ones feel truly special with O3+ skincare – the ultimate Christmas gift for glowing, healthy skin. O3+ combines professional-grade skincare with indulgent luxury. Featured here is the O3+ D-Tan Scrub, formulated with tea tree and peppermint to exfoliate and remove tan, revealing a brighter complexion. Perfect for anyone looking to refresh their skin, this scrub makes a thoughtful and effective gift to ensure radiant, glowing skin for the New Year.
Priced at Rs 470. Available online.
Purple Pompa introduces the ultimate festive delight – the Happy Box, a thoughtfully curated skincare gift set perfect for your loved ones. This set is designed to add an extra glow to the holidays. What's Inside the Happy Box? 3D Hydra Face Cleanser: Gently cleanses while delivering age-balancing properties. Moisturiser: Enriched with Vegan Biomarine Actives for deep hydration and skin nourishment. Night Repair Age Balance Serum: Formulated with Tripeptides, Minerals, and Ceramides to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.
This Christmas, surprise the fitness enthusiasts in your life with Strch, the ultimate gift for health and wellness. Strch offers premium activewear designed for style, comfort, and performance, catering to every fitness journey. With a focus on sustainability, breathable fabrics, and ergonomic designs, Strch provides unmatched support for workouts, yoga sessions, or athleisure looks. Whether it's high-performance leggings, versatile tops, or accessories, Strch empowers individuals to stretch their limits while looking and feeling their best. Celebrate the season of giving with Strch – a gift that inspires fitness, confidence, and sustainable living.
Price starts at Rs 1,999. Available online.
Treat your loved ones to the perfect blend of health and indulgence this Christmas with Nutrizoe Zoe Bars. Packed with the goodness of 11 essential vitamins, calcium, iron, and 6.5g of protein per bar, these chocolate hazelnut-flavored delights are the ultimate snack for busy days. Designed for women on the go, Zoe Bars provide a guilt-free energy boost while satisfying sweet cravings. Whether as a stocking stuffer or a thoughtful gift, Zoe Bars bring wellness and flavor together, making them an ideal treat for the festive season.
Price on request. Available online.
The Twisted Twig Statement Necklace by Kumari Jewellery is the ultimate Christmas gift, combining timeless elegance with modern artistry. Its intricate design mirrors the beauty of nature, adding a unique charm to any ensemble. Crafted with exceptional detail, this necklace transforms an outfit into a conversation starter, ensuring the wearer shines brightly. Gift it to someone special—or yourself—for a touch of glamour that lasts well beyond the season.
Price on request. Available online.
The Eternal Palace 18PC Dinner Set by Sobé Decor brings timeless sophistication to the heart of every home. Its luxurious porcelain design elevates any meal into a fine-dining experience, perfect for holiday gatherings and beyond. The intricate detailing and elegant finish make it a true statement piece that complements any décor style. Practical yet stylish, this dinner set is a thoughtful gift for those who appreciate beauty in everyday moments.
Price on request. Available online.
The Rose Royale Gift Box by Brillare is the ultimate Christmas gift for those who deserve a moment of self-care and indulgence. Its luxurious rose-infused products offer a sensory escape, combining nourishment with the enchanting fragrance of blooming roses. Curated perfectly for the festive season, this set brings elegance and relaxation to any skincare routine. Thoughtful and indulgent, it’s a meaningful way to show your loved ones you care.
Price on request. Available online.
The Day & Night Brightening Combo from The Face Shop makes for a perfect festive gift. This brightening duo ensures your skin stays glowing day and night.
Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser: A brightening cleansing foam enriched with rice extracts for a clear and even complexion.
Rice & Ceramide Emulsion: Helps brighten skin, correct texture, and reduce dark spots and freckles for an even skin tone.
Price on request. Available online.
The Belif Nourish and Protect Bestseller Duo is the ultimate duo to keep your skin nourished and protected while making it soft and supple!
True Cream Moisturizing Bomb: A comforting, cushiony moisturizer that provides dry, flaky skin with 26 hours of intense moisture.
UV Protector Multi Sunscreen+ SPF 50 PA++++: A silky-textured, tinted sunscreen offering broad-spectrum protection from UVA + UVB rays.
Priced at Rs 4,680. Available online.
Your cousin, who knows every Air Jordan drop by heart, will love a pair of kicks from Limited Edt. Known for their premium range of sneakers like Nike Tier 0, New Balance, and Adidas Consortium, Limited Edt brings the hype to India with their store at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. It's the gift of style and street cred wrapped in one.
Price on request. Available online.
Your eco-conscious buddy will love One Less, a brand committed to sustainability. From winter essentials like sweat sets and cropped hoodies to summer basics like tank tops and shorts, their range makes a statement without compromising on style.
Price on request. Available online.
Say goodbye to boring mugs and hello to sleek timepieces from French Connection. Their minimalist designs with polished finishes make for a thoughtful gift for that colleague who always has your back in meetings. Stylish, professional, and versatile—just like them.
Price on request. Available online.
The exquisite jewellery collection from Shaya makes the perfect gift for your mom (or your jewellery-loving bestie). Featuring timeless designs that never go out of style, Shaya’s handcrafted pieces range from statement earrings to everyday rings. If your loved one enjoys adding a touch of understated elegance to every outfit, Shaya’s meaningful designs are sure to make them feel special this festive season.
Price on request. Available online.
For that friend who never eats without a splash of chili, Naagin’s range of Indian-inspired hot sauces is a no-brainer. Fun, flavorful, and perfect for spicing up holiday dinners, this gift will set their taste buds on fire and bring an extra kick to their culinary adventures.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Christmas in style with Jimmy Choo’s Winter 2024 collection. From the glamorous Bon Bon and chic Cinch Bag to the playful Micro Cloud, these timeless pieces in festive hues offer endless dazzle. Make this holiday one to remember with Jimmy Choo’s sparkling creations!
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate the season with Bottega Veneta’s Winter Essentials 2024. Rich pine, vibrant red, and classic white hues adorn iconic pieces like the Andiamo Clutch, Concert Pouch, Hop Bag, and Lauren 1980 Bag. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, these festive must-haves add a touch of glamour to every occasion.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Christmas with Coach’s dazzling Crystal and Metallic Collections. From the glittering Jonie Crystal Bag and Swinger Crystal Signature Bag to the shimmering metallic finish of the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, each piece is a perfect holiday surprise. Whether you're drawn to the bold sparkle of crystals or the sleek allure of metallic leather, Coach’s holiday collection is your ultimate gifting solution this Christmas.
Price on request. Available online.
Overindulgence at Christmas is practically a tradition! But if you’re not looking to add to that holiday waistline, kate spade new york has launched two capsule collections packed with guilt-free sweets. Ideal for Secret Santa or any festive gift exchange, these items are sure to delight—without any calories attached!
Price on request. Available online.
Gift something truly useful this Christmas! We all know the season comes with a few extra pounds, so why not gift something that supports those New Year’s resolutions? New Balance’s prestigious MADE collection delivers cutting-edge technology and quality craftsmanship. Perfect for those who accept nothing but the best, these pieces will help the recipient start the new year in style and comfort.
Price on request. Available online.
Travel just got easier with Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear. Featuring versatile and practical designs, these travel essentials keep you organized and stylish, making them the perfect Christmas gift for anyone always on the move. Help your loved ones travel in style this holiday season!
Price on request. Available online.
United Colors of Benetton by Bagline brings holiday cheer with the Sable Backpack, a stylish yet practical companion for the festive season. Exclusively available at Bagline.com, this backpack is designed to meet both style and utility, making it a thoughtful and practical gift that will brighten anyone’s Christmas.
Price on request. Available online.
Can't find the perfect gift or travel companion? Gaston Luga has you covered! Their Splash Crossbody Collection is the ideal choice for holiday adventures. Combining style, functionality, and eco-consciousness, these versatile bags help the recipient stay organized while looking effortlessly chic during their travels.
Price on request. Available online.
The Christmas countdown has begun, and with the gifting season in full momentum, ALDO is here to make your shopping experience easy and stress-free. ALDO offers something for everyone, whether it's the perfect handbag, stylish footwear, or trendy accessories. Step into the holiday spirit with its Fall winter collection, featuring their Pillow Walk technology that provides comfort with every step, ensuring that your loved ones remain fashionable and chic all season. Find the perfect gift, and make this Christmas unforgettable with ALDO.
Price on request. Available online.
Embrace a season of self-care and radiance with Rivona Naturals’ holiday sets. Each skincare treasure is thoughtfully curated to pamper and nourish, leaving you glowing. Spread holiday cheer and gift the bliss of beautiful, healthy skin.
It’s time to Hi-Glaze bomb your skin with two bestselling super glow face masks, from neude powered by The science of milk, for skin that’s drenched in oil-free nourishment and is clear and radiant. This face care kit has FaceTime Instant Brightening Facial Mask, which is rich in yogurt that helps shrink pores and de-tans. It is supercharged with dark spot-reducing orange oil, along with bergamot oil that tackles acne and impurities, sunflower oil that gives an antioxidant boost, and kojic acid that reduces age spots. In comes the PM superstar, Sleep On It, a nourishing & tightening face mask with Goat Milk. It is supercharged by deeply hydrating Gotu Kola or Cica, which is rich in amino acids and multivitamins and gives skin an elasticity boost.
Priced at Rs 1,599. Available online.
Treat yourself to the luxury you deserve with this Luxe Leather Bag from 3TenX. Crafted from premium leather, it’s not just a bag, but an investment in sophistication. With ample space for your HydraRevive or Ultimate Revitalise products, it combines timeless elegance with unmatched practicality—designed for those who appreciate quality in every detail.
Priced at Rs 1,798. Available online.
This dynamic duo is the answer to flawless, silky hair. Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother fights frizz, hydrates, and cuts down blow-dry time. Follow with No. 7 Bonding Oil for ultimate shine, heat protection, and colour vibrancy. Together, they’ll leave your hair looking like you just walked out of a salon.
Perfect For: The person who wants their hair to look effortlessly chic all season long!
Priced at Rs 4,950. Available online.
Get that "just came back from the beach" look with Kevin Murphy’s signature spray combo. Bedroom.Hair gives the perfect tousled texture, while Hair Resort Spray adds that beachy volume. No fuss, just fabulous, carefree waves!
Perfect For: Anyone who loves that lived-in, cool-girl hair vibe.
Priced at Rs 2,500. Available online.
Celebrate the holiday magic with la pink’s microplastic-free gifting range, from perfumes to skincare. Their Bright Skincare Range is your secret to hydrated, glowing skin all winter long. Plus, la pink’s fragrances will leave a lasting impression.
Perfect For: The eco-conscious beauty lover who enjoys a little luxury with a green twist.
Price on request. Available online.
For a truly unique holiday gift, look no further than Symetree’s stunning collection of rings featuring custom-cut gemstones set in gold and accented with diamonds. These pieces add an elegant touch to any outfit.
Perfect For: The jewellery connoisseur who appreciates the art of bespoke designs.
Price on Request. Available online.
Gift a hair transformation with anthi: Anti-Thinning Regimen Kit. Packed with potent plant extracts and essential oils, this three-step system (Shampoo, Day Spray, and Night Serum) helps thicken hair, reduce breakage, and boost volume.
Perfect For: Anyone looking to give their hair a little extra love this holiday season.
Priced at Rs 1997. Available online.
Treat yourself or a loved one to BiE’s luxurious anti-aging Superpower Eternal Youth Cream. Packed with 14+ active ingredients, it hydrates, nourishes, and rejuvenates skin, leaving it silky-smooth and glowing.
Perfect For: The skincare enthusiast who deserves radiant, youthful skin all year round.
Priced at Rs 4,999. Available online.
Make a statement this wedding season with a custom cocktail saree by Sawan Gandhi. The Wine to Grey Sequin Saree is the ultimate showstopper, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern flair.
Perfect For: The fashionista who loves a little sparkle and glamour.
Priced at Rs 1,68,000. Available online.
Unwrap the gift of endless styling possibilities with Dyson’s innovative multi-styler. Featuring Bluetooth® wireless technology, this beauty gadget customises its styling features to your hair type, ensuring perfect curls, waves, or sleekness every time.
Perfect For: The beauty tech lover who wants to elevate their hair game.
Priced at Rs 49,900. Available online.
Add a touch of elegance to your holiday wardrobe with these gold Geox mules. Their chic design and comfortable fit make them perfect for any casual outing or festive event.
Perfect For: The fashion-forward individual who loves a little gold sparkle!
Priced at Rs 6,293. Available online.
Fossil’s latest collection of watches and accessories blends classic charm with modern design. A timeless gift that will elevate any winter look, these pieces are perfect for adding sophistication to any holiday outfit.
Perfect For: Anyone who appreciates understated luxury with a contemporary edge.
Price: Varies. Available online.