Karisma Kapoor pays a graceful tribute to Raj Kapoor in an ivory Sabyasachi sari

The Kapoor family recently gathered to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The event, a tribute to the iconic filmmaker, was a star-studded affair, with family and friends coming together to celebrate his legacy.
Among the many stunning appearances, it was Karisma Kapoor who truly captivated the audience. The actress, known for her impeccable style, opted for a timeless look, paying homage to her grandfather’s love for the colour white.
She donned a stunning Sabyasachi sari, the delicate ivory hue accentuated by intricate golden embroidery. The sari, with its flowing silhouette and elegant drape, exuded grace and sophistication.
To complete her look, Karisma paired the sari with a simple white blouse, allowing the intricate details of the sari to take centre stage. She accessorised the ensemble with a stunning pearl choker, multiple chain necklaces, and statement earrings, adding a touch of vintage glamour. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun, and her makeup was kept minimal, with a focus on a dewy complexion and soft, neutral tones.
Sharing snaps of her look on Instagram, the artiste wrote, “An ode to Dadaji who loved his ladies in white.”
The event was a nostalgic journey through Raj Kapoor's illustrious career. The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other family members, attended the event to honour the legendary filmmaker. The celebration included a series of events, including a special film screening and a tribute performance.
Karisma’s elegant appearance at the event has once again solidified her status as a style icon. Her timeless style and grace continue to inspire fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.