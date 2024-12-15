Karisma Kapoor pays a graceful tribute to Raj Kapoor in an ivory Sabyasachi sari

The Kapoor family recently gathered to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The event, a tribute to the iconic filmmaker, was a star-studded affair, with family and friends coming together to celebrate his legacy.

Among the many stunning appearances, it was Karisma Kapoor who truly captivated the audience. The actress, known for her impeccable style, opted for a timeless look, paying homage to her grandfather’s love for the colour white.

She donned a stunning Sabyasachi sari, the delicate ivory hue accentuated by intricate golden embroidery. The sari, with its flowing silhouette and elegant drape, exuded grace and sophistication.