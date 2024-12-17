Mahira Khan redefines grace in an inky green Kalidaar suit

Mahira Khan has an innate ability to captivate with her sartorial choices, effortlessly blending elegance with contemporary style. Whether gracing the red carpet or stepping out for casual events, she knows exactly how to dress to impress. From traditional ensembles that celebrate her Pakistani roots to modern, edgy outfits that embrace international trends, Mahira exudes a natural grace and poise. Her fashion choices are a perfect reflection of her personality — bold, confident, yet understated, making her a true style icon.

Mahira has once again enchanted with her flawless sense of style, proving her mastery in creating ethereal traditional looks. This time, the actress dazzled in a stunning creation from Rimple Harpreet, a label known for its intricate craftsmanship and sophisticated elements. Mahira stepped away from the usual suit ensembles, opting instead for a regal Kalidaar suit that captured both grace and grandeur.

The inky green masterpiece from the Karawan Collection featured a calf-length, flared kurta, adorned with the designer’s signature touches and a scalloped hemline, adding a layer of timeless charm. The loose-fitted bottoms and delicately embroidered patterns enhanced the feminine allure of the look. What truly stole the spotlight, however, was the contrasting dupatta, its vibrant multicoloured borders making a bold statement.