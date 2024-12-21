Mocha Mousse: The versatile, timeless shade taking fashion and interiors by storm

A versatile, warm neutral shade Mocha Mousse has been making waves in the world of fashion and interiors after Pantone declared it the Colour of the Year 2025. The unique mix of soft brown and beige with a hint of grey exudes elegance, comfort, and sophistication. Its ability to blend seamlessly into different styles makes it a perfect choice for daily wear, home décor, and accessories. Whether dressing for work, a casual outing, or refreshing your living space, here’s how to style Mocha Mousse effortlessly in your daily life.

Laid-back yet polished

Sharing styling tips, Esha Bhambri of House of Fett says, “For a casual outing, go for a gingham check dress paired with ankle boots and gold jewellery — it’s laid-back yet polished. The neutral tone blends beautifully with whites, tans, or metallic accents for easy day-to-night transitions.” To achieve a relaxed yet stylish look, pair a metallic Mocha Mousse draped top with wide-leg pants, suggests Kunal Anil Tanna.

“It’s comfortable and modern — great for casual outings or creative workspaces. For formal settings, go for a structured Mocha Mousse blazer with tailored trousers. Keep accessories minimal and add polished shoes to let the richness of the color shine,” he says. “For a more relaxed vibe, flowy Mocha Mousse dresses with subtle details are ideal. Style them with nude heels or ballet flats and simple accessories to keep the focus on the gorgeous earthy tone,” adds Abhishek Sharma.

Timeless tone

If men are wondering how to style the Colour of the Year, Nilesh Parashar of Nautanky has the perfect solution, “This timeless tone elevates both ethnic and contemporary looks. For men, pair a printed kurta with white trousers for a clean, polished ensemble — perfect for gatherings or semi-formal events. Add brown loafers and a sleek watch to complete the outfit.” Designer Shahin Mannan adds, “For men, a jacket with playful embroidery works well with a white T-shirt and jeans for a laid — back yet refined outfit. Pastels or jewel tones pair beautifully with this earthy hue for added versatility.”



Fashion and functionality

According to Rahul and Ammrites, Founders of Mona B, “Its warm undertones can enhance a variety of styles and spaces. A mocha-toned knit scarf or structured blazer can elevate your wardrobe, while soft furnishings like cushions or textured rugs bring this cosy hue into your home.

Even smaller touches, such as ceramics, candles, or stationery, add a sophisticated charm. For those who love practicality with a touch of style, a functional tote or backpack in this shade serves as a timeless accessory. Mocha Mousse effortlessly bridges fashion and functionality, making it a colour to embrace in both big and small ways.”

Understated makeup

When it comes to makeup, Mocha Mousse is more than just a shade, says Abhishek Yadav, Founder of Emreleaf. “It’s warm. It’s grounding. It feels like a hug in a world that moves too fast. You don’t need to be a beauty guru to make this colour a part of your everyday routine.

It’s versatile enough to fit anyone’s style. Let’s start with makeup. Picture a smoky eye — but not the kind that looks like you just stepped out of a rock concert. Mocha Mousse eyeshadows can give you that soft, smudged elegance — perfect for work meetings or late-night coffee runs. For lips, a matte lipstick in this colour is like your favourite hot chocolate but for your face.

Gloss it up, and suddenly, you’ve got a look that says, ‘I woke up like this,’ even when you didn’t. Then there’s nails. Mocha-coloured polish is understated but never boring. It’s not flashy, but when you look at your hands, it makes you smile. It’s classic and works whether you’re in sneakers or stilettos.

Even hair can get in on the action. Subtle mocha highlights? They’re not screaming for attention but trust me, people notice. It’s like adding a filter to your hair without the commitment of a full dye job,” explains Abhishek. With its inherent versatility and understated charm, Mocha Mousse is truly a shade for everyone, bridging fashion, functionality, and timeless elegance effortlessly.

Earthy and effortless

Talking about styling ethnic wear, designer Archana Jaju says, “I believe that earthy and versatile shades like Mocha Mousse resonate beautifully with Indian aesthetics and complement a variety of Indian skin tones. This muted yet sophisticated hue can seamlessly blend into traditional and contemporary wardrobes. For traditional wear, Mocha Mousse pairs effortlessly with intricate hand embroideries and artisanal fabrics, offering a modern yet rooted charm. Styled with bold metallic jewellery or understated natural tones, it provides a perfect canvas for a timeless look.”

Versatile and simple

Agreeing on the shade’s versatility, designer Aprajita Toor shares, “Versatility and simplicity is what the shade Mocha Mousse personifies. While the world advances toward technology and futuristic developments, the sentiment still remains that of rawness, which this earthy shade brings next season. Decadent shades of brown, as seen in our Koko collection, are a must-have. They can be a classic with denim and a white shirt, bringing character to your outfit, or be paired with opulent maroons during festivities to enhance the bling and embroidery of the ensemble.”

— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty