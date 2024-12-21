Trends

Pantone has chosen its hue for the year and we couldn’t resist the urge to create a Mocha Mousse-coded outfit mood board

These labels are serving trendy looks in style with creations that align with the warmth and versatility of this brownish hue.
The Pantone Colour of the year, 2025, is Mocha Mousse, a rich and earthy tone that captures the essence of winter – including the constant craving for a cup of hot coffee and cocoa. To celebrate this cosy yet sophisticated shade, we’ve rounded up seven standout products from Bengaluru-based brands whose offerings embody the holiday and festive season’s mood. These labels are serving trendy looks in style with creations that align with the warmth and versatility of this brownish hue.

Mesh with me

Made in Vietnam, the New Balance 2002R sneakers in coffee are a part of the high-end running model series in the GOR-TX variant. These water-resistant shoes feature classic mesh upper construction, diamond-patterned midsole and ultra-soft, cushioned soles. ₹17,999. At Brigade Road.

Reverse mechanism

United Colors Of Benetton has the perfect accessory that will go with any outfit you want to style this winter, keeping this Pantone shade in mind. This chic Textured Reversible Bucket Hat has a brown hue on one side and a contrasting pattern on the other. ₹2,499. Across stores.

Asymmetrical equation

This Salma Brown Midi Dress by Summer House comes with an off-shoulder design thanks to its asymmetrical neckline. Fashioned from a rich linen and cotton blend, it ties at the side for a customisable fit at the waist. Bonus points for in-seam pockets! ₹5,500 onwards. At Jayanagar.

Lunar love

Although Nestasia is known for its home furnishing, its accessories section is equally fantastic in terms of trending looks and quality. The Coffee Brown Moon Handbag for women — designed from luxe vegan leather — caught our eye at first glance. Besides its sleek half-moon design, the bag sports spacious inner pockets and a water-resistant exterior. ₹1,715. Across stores.

Knitty gritty

Take a look at this cosy and comfy Collared Fine-Knit Jumper from H&M in Brown Marl shade. This loosefit number with a V-neck, low dropped shoulders and long sleeves is a woollen piece that is ribbed at the open collar, the cuffs and the hem. ₹1,999. Across stores.

Triumphant trip

It’s the holiday season and bags form an integral part of any colour-coded outfit so here’s a Under Armour Triumph Barrel Duffle to match the look. It’s got everything you’ll need for a short getaway, a main compartment with an internal shoe pocket, mesh zip pocket, grab handles with hook & loop closure, a padded shoulder strap and the best part — it’s water-resistant. ₹3,999. Across stores.

Collar tune

Picked out from the Marks &Spencer winter collection, this Faux Fur Collared Short Coat in Brown Mix boasts a regular fit complemented by a collar and is finished with a discreet hook. This piece is crafted using 100 percent polyester. Sus? We know! But at least, it looks good! ₹9,999. Across stores.

