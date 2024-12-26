Sania Mirza rocked a wine-coloured sari with absolute grace

Sania Mirza, the epitome of grace and confidence, has never failed to captivate us with her impeccable style and stunning looks. Whether on the court or off it, she exudes a charisma that turns heads and sets trends. Her fashion choices reflect a seamless blend of elegance and modernity, making her a true icon of contemporary style. The tennis icon graced the wedding reception of badminton star PV Sindhu in Hyderabad, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable style. Draped in a wine-toned sari, she effortlessly showcased her prowess not just on the tennis court but also in the realm of fashion.

Sania’s stunning ensemble hailed from the celebrated designer label Geethika Kanumilli. The saree was a masterpiece, adorned with intricate embroidery that immediately captivated the eye. Delicate sequins and gleaming gold threadwork intertwined harmoniously to form exquisite floral and leafy motifs, while soft pink blossoms added a whimsical charm to the design. Complementing this regal drape was a blouse equally opulent in craftsmanship, making the entire outfit nothing short of a vision.